Palm Kernel Oil Market and its Future Outlook and Trend During the Period of 2019 – 2025

Overview

The Palm Kernel Oil is a derivation of the Kernel of the Elaeis Guineensis. The global crude palm oil is derived from the mesocarp of the palm crop and the kernel. The Palm Kernel Oil is primarily used in the process of cooking and turns into a semi-saturated vegetable fat when stored at room temperature. Palm Kernel Oil is more affordable than the other oils. The Palm Kernel Oil

It is stable at elevated cooking temperature and has a longer shelf life than many other vegetable oils. Palm Kernel Oil is primarily prepared for the preparation of ice-cream, butter, chocolate, ghee, and other dairy products. The Global food & beverage industry has been on the growing side with significant growth in the coming years. The change in food habits is likely to increase the food & beverage industry, which would be directly proportional to the increase in consumption of the cooking oil and is expected to boost the market of Palm Kernel Oil.

Market Segmentation of the Global Palm Kernel Oil Market

The Global Palm Kernel Oil Market has mainly been segmented into,

Edible Oil – Edible Oil is the oil used for the primary purpose of cooking, either commercially or for domestic purposes.

Cosmetics – These are the products that are used entirely for the beautification of an individual.

Bio-diesel – The byproduct that is received by the chemical reaction of lipids and alcohol for the production of fatty acid esters are termed as Bio-diesel

Lubricants – The Lubricants are the organic substances that are used for the reduction of friction between different surfaces in mutual contact.

Primary Geographical Regions of the Global Palm Kernel Oil Market

Based on the Geographical region, the Global Market of Palm Kernel Oil includes the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, France, and Russia from Europe. Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Philippines, Vietnam, China, and Singapore from Asia-Pacific. Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil from Central & South America. Egypt, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and other GCC Countries from the Middle East & Africa. Canada and the United States of America from the continent of North America.

Industry Insights

The Global Palm Kernel Oil Market size is said to increase convincingly by the year 2021 with revenue of 92.84 Billion USD, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.25 for the generation of income during its forecast period. The Global Palm Kernel Oil Market was recorded to be moving on a more elevated positive side in the year 2018, with revenue of 65.73 Billion USD. In this study, the base year considered is 2018, and 2019 to 2021 has been considered the forecast period to estimate the size of the market for the Global Palm Kernel Oil Market.

One of the significant factors that have been a constant source of the growth of the Palm Kernel Oil Market is the growing demand for it in developing countries. Europe holds the largest share of demand for Palm Kernel Oil with the highest percentage and is convincingly followed by the continent of North America in recent years.

Key Player

Cargill

United Palm oil Industry Public

Wilmar International

Sime Darby Plantation

Golden Agri Resources

Godrej Agrovet

Astra Agro Lestari

