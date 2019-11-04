Global Inventory Robots Market 2019 Analysis, Trend, Opportunities and Growth Forecast to 2025

“Inventory Robots - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Market Overview

Robots are machines that have different shapes and sizes and can be programmed to perform a variety of tasks depending on the field that they are in. Inventory robots are those robots that are used in warehouses and other storage sites to manage the inventory at that location by either adding to it, removing a few items or even by rearranging the items according to the requirements. The robots can be either humanoid in appearance or have a more functional design depending on the work that has to be performed.

The robots used in inventory management and other such applications are programmed to follow a specific set of instructions when either carrying a product or lying idle. Robots in the field generally follow a line or a guidance system that is marked on the floor of the warehouse and runs throughout the warehouse. Inventory robots are programmed to follow these lines in a specified manner when carrying an object or traveling empty. The robots can also be used to sort shipments and categorize them according to the required set of instructions quickly and efficiently.

The report published on the global inventory robots market is a comprehensive guide to both newcomers interested in the industry and even established players who are looking for new and innovative ideas. Aiding this endeavor is the list of top manufacturers of inventory robots. Strategic profiling of the various companies is carried out and the products that are sold by them are discussed in the report. The report also includes the recent developments in the field along with the expansion plans that are currently in the pipeline.

Market Segmentation

The global inventory robots market can be split into different market segments based on the different types of robots that are used and the different applications that they are used for.

Market split according to type:

Mobile Robotics: The robots that move around the work area and are not limited to a specific application or a specific area.

Fixed Robotics: The robots are fixed in a particular spot and are normally used to accomplish only certain or fixed operations.

Market split according to application: Based on the different applications that these robots are utilized for they are categorized into:

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Analysis

The global inventory robots market is divided into different market segments based on the regions that they are located in. This is done to segment the collection of data based on the regions that they are gathered in and to ease the data collection process. The various data collected is used to identify the major consumers of the product designed and to encourage the purchase of inventory robots in regions that have poor sales data. This can be done by modifying the robots to suit particular markets and the companies located in these different regions. The annual growth rate of the global market is also presented in the report.

Industry News

The San Francisco outlet of Decathlon has partnered with SImbe Robotics to introduce a robot that can be used to manage the product inventory. The robot, Tally improves the time that can be spent by human staffers interacting with customers rather than on inventory management. It can track the various products that are moved around the shop by customers and also automatically scans shelves.

