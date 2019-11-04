Draw-Based Games Market and its Future Outlook and Trend During the Period of 2019 – 2025

“Draw-Based Games - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Market Overview

Games that require the competitor to draw lots to win a prize are called draw-based games. A specific draw can determine the winner of the game and hence the name of the game. There a variety of prize levels that are available with most of the draw based games having a jackpot that keeps increasing until a winner is selected. The goal of draw-based games is to match the set of numbers that are on the ticket purchased to those that are drawn by the lottery.

Draw based games are both outlawed and endorsed by different governments with set rules in place to ensure fair play and to prevent malpractices from occurring. Lotteries are a means by which the government of a particular country can raise revenue without raising taxes. The most common forms of enforcement include the prevention of sales of lottery tickets to minors and the requirement of a license for vendors to sell lottery tickets. The prize awarded can be either in the form of a fixed amount of cash or goods.

The report published on the global draw-based games market is a comprehensive analysis of the different factors that can affect the sales volume and the value of the market. The top manufacturers involved in the field are listed in the report. Recent trends in the market and expansion plans of the various manufacturers are discussed in detail and the results are included in the report. Furthermore, the various market drivers and the challenges that manufacturers face in the market are listed out in detail.

Market Segmentation

The global draw-based games market is divided into several market segments based on the type of product and the various applications that they can be used for.

Market split according to type: Based on the number of bets that can be placed on a lottery ticket, the different types can be categorized as below:

Multiple Bets: Multiple bets can be placed to increase the odds of winning.

Single Bets: A single bet can be placed on a single ticket with more tickets being purchased to increase the chances of winning.

Market split according to application: According to the mode of purchasing the lottery ticket, the different types are:

Online Lottery

Lottery Store



Regional Analysis

The global draw-based games market can be divided into smaller segments based on the regions around the world that they are located in. This segmentation enables an easier collection of data that can be segmented into various smaller categories. The smaller segmentation also enhances the accuracy of the data collected. Key markets for draw-based games along with the future forecast of the markets are included in the report. The status of the global draw-based games market from the year 2014 to the year 2019 is mentioned in the report along with a forecast of the same from the year 2019 to 2025.

Industry News

Deutsche Automatenwirtschaft (DAW), the governing body for Germany’s gaming machine associations has created a list of topics to re-regulate the gambling market in the country. Several key issues that have to be addressed are included in the list. The current regulations are based on quantitative rather than qualitative criteria. They undermine the objectives of the State Treaty on Gambling.

Key Player

China Welfare Lottery

China Sports Lottery

Hong Kong Jockey Club

Francaise des Jeux

Loterías y Apuestas del Estado

New York State Lottery

Camelot Group

Mizuho Bank Ltd.

Singapore Pools

Florida Lottery

California Lottery

Ontario Lottery

Caixa Economica Federal

