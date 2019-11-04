Relationship Therapist Joyce DeVoge to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthy relationships are based on mutual respect and trust. Of course shared goals, values and interests are also necessary. But trust is the foundation required for a relationship to thrive.

Therapist Joyce DeVoge specializes in relationship therapy and education, teaching couples, at any stage, the skills necessary to reconcile, heal and progress.

When we’re committed to a loving, intimate relationship, it can serve to make us healthier, more productive and happier. But we have to make the relationship a top priority. We have to dedicate quality time, not the remains of our day, to our partner. Joyce believes that the relationship has a third entity, a spirit so to speak. We need to learn to behave in skillful, emotionally mature ways, on behalf of that spirit: the US. When we do the things that keep that spirit healthy and secure, other parts of our lives benefit. And the couple as individuals will be happier.

The first phase in working with couples is establishing respectful, authentic communication. When couples seek help, understanding and empathy are often absent because effective communication has broken down. Once that is established, we can move on to problem solving, reconciliation, forgiveness and improved health. At that point, Joyce offers a diversity of tools and skills to advance the couples’ goals for the therapy.

Joyce has been in practice for nearly 40 years, with 23 years of specialized training and experience with couples. While she considers herself a marriage advocate, she also sees premarital couples and those who are not married, as well as non-intimate dyad relationships: parent/child, siblings, friends and even business partners.

CUTV News Radio will feature Joyce DeVoge in an interview with Jim Masters on November 6th at 2pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.cincinnatirelationshipcenter.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.