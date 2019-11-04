Fun Community Party Celebrating and Rewarding Women Who Do More Good Launches
Beauty Foodie Sunday is a fun community party to inspire participation by rewarding women who share how they make a difference; the best foodie goodies in LA.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I will be attending the best Food events in LA; wearing a black hat that says 'Celebrating Women' simply tell me how you make a difference, and enjoy a fun foodie goodie from that event. On Sunday, we 'Say Thank You' and are grateful for the dedication and contributions women make; to transform LA for Good."
How Women Enjoy Fun Foodie Goodies
1. Visit www.RewardingLA.com website to see what event, founder is attending on a given Sunday.
2. Simply state how 'you make a difference in LA,' and enjoy a Foodie Goodie at the event.
3. Have questions email Sara(at)RewardingLA(dot)com.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We love celebrating and rewarding women who do more Good...Simply tell us how you make a difference in LA to win fun foodie goodies."
About
Recruiting for Good is a fun purpose driven staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We represent talented professionals who love to find jobs where they use their talent for good. And generate proceeds for Kid causes and purposeful experiences that transform people's lives www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good (R4G) is sponsoring Rewarding LA to help fund kid causes and improve the quality of life. Participate to enjoy L.A.'s Best Fun Food Rewards Visit www.RewardingLA.com. "Created to honor my mom who taught me how to be the man I am today."
Since October 2017, R4G has been funding 'Our Moms Work,' a cost free career mentoring service in Santa Monica. Need to get advice about getting back into the workforce, strategize to get a promotion, or start a business that makes a difference...can't talk to your boss, significant other, or friends...we love to help, listen and meet for coffee...Not a mom...but an awesome woman...we love to help. www.OurMomsWork.org ...join to find joy at work...'Because when you love work...the party never ends.'
