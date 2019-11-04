Fun Community Party Celebrating and Rewarding Women Who Do More Good Launches

Invite Your Friends to Join the Fun Created for Those Who Want More Out of Life...Share with Your Family and Friends We're a Fun Purpose Driven Staffing Agency Helping Companies Find The Best Talent, Representing Talented Professionals, and Generating Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency is sponsoring ' Beauty Foodie Sunday ' to have fun in LA by celebrating women who make a difference in the community. On Sundays, Carlos, the founder will attend different food related community events and reward women who share 'how they Do Good in LA' with fun foodie goodies.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman , "I will be attending the best Food events in LA; wearing a black hat that says 'Celebrating Women' simply tell me how you make a difference, and enjoy a fun foodie goodie from that event. On Sunday, we 'Say Thank You' and are grateful for the dedication and contributions women make; to transform LA for Good."How Women Enjoy Fun Foodie Goodies1. Visit www.RewardingLA.com website to see what event, founder is attending on a given Sunday.2. Simply state how 'you make a difference in LA,' and enjoy a Foodie Goodie at the event.3. Have questions email Sara(at)RewardingLA(dot)com.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We love celebrating and rewarding women who do more Good...Simply tell us how you make a difference in LA to win fun foodie goodies."AboutRecruiting for Good is a fun purpose driven staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We represent talented professionals who love to find jobs where they use their talent for good. And generate proceeds for Kid causes and purposeful experiences that transform people's lives www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good (R4G) is sponsoring Rewarding LA to help fund kid causes and improve the quality of life. Participate to enjoy L.A.'s Best Fun Food Rewards Visit www.RewardingLA.com . "Created to honor my mom who taught me how to be the man I am today."Since October 2017, R4G has been funding 'Our Moms Work,' a cost free career mentoring service in Santa Monica. Need to get advice about getting back into the workforce, strategize to get a promotion, or start a business that makes a difference...can't talk to your boss, significant other, or friends...we love to help, listen and meet for coffee...Not a mom...but an awesome woman...we love to help. www.OurMomsWork.org ...join to find joy at work...'Because when you love work...the party never ends.'



