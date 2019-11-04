Global Mixed Gender Basketball League to Host Fusion vs. Vikings Game at Entertainment & Sports Arena, WASH., DC

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Global Mixed Gender Basketball League to host their sixth game at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington DC between the Washington Fusion and Chicago Vikings on November 16, 2019 at 6:00PM.GMGB is making history as the first professional co-ed league to play full court basketball. The celebrity-owned teams are comprised of former NBA and WNBA players, with a player lineup that alternates each quarter: Three women and two men in the first quarter, and three men and two women playing in the second.Kicking off the game will be Fusion co-owner and actor/musician, Anwan “Big G” Glover, along with Vikings co-owner, Laura Govan of VH1’s Basketball Wives, in a “Rumble in the Jungle” – style faceoff at the center of the court.Halftime entertainment will be provided by Glover, who is leader of Washington DC’s legendary and celebrated Backyard Band.The mission of GMGB is to transform the traditional game of basketball with an innovative, co-ed game play structure, which addresses the topics of gender-equality and inclusivity. This progressive initiative is open to all celebrity and cultural influencers who wish to participate.“It will be great to see the women and men play together,” Says Atlanta Heirs team owner, Tameka “Tiny” Harris.GMGB President, Master P, said of the three-year-old venture, “Women deserve equality in Pro-Sports.” He has furthered the mission of equality through strategic planning of each of the teams to give back to the communities of the cities where the teams are based.C.E.O. James Scott added, “We recognize raw talent and skill are not dictated by an individual’s gender. We seek to bridge the gender gap on the level of professional sports nationally, and hope to internationally as well.”Game tickets are available through TicketMaster.The game will stream live on ZingoTV.com For more information about the FUTURE OF BASKETBALL™ log onto www.GlobalMixedGenderBasketball.com Get in the conversation on social media by visiting Instagram @GMGBasketball, @WashingtonFusion, @theRealChicagoVikings; Facebook @GMGBasketball; and Twitter @GMGBasketball.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.