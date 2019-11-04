Jeri Jo Meyer of Inspired Home Real Estate & Staging to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selling a home is never easy because buying a home isn’t just a financial decision, it’s an emotional one as well. The right home is the home someone can imagine themselves living in.

So when a potential buyer walks into an empty house with just wood floors, they have to imagine furniture, where it can be placed, how a room can be used.

According to real estate expert Jeri Jo Meyer, 80 percent of people can't do this kind of abstract spatial thinking.

Not to mention, spaces look smaller without furniture!

Just like we don't sell our car the way we drive in it, we don't sell our house the way we live in it. If you want to sell your home, don’t make it harder than it already is.

Meyer is the founder of Inspired Home, an independent, full-service boutique real estate brokerage firm that is also a staging company.

Home staging is arranging furniture and decor with the intent to showcase a home for sale, and it’s a known fact that staged homes sell faster and for more money.

“We set the stage of a lifestyle,” says Meyer. “It's all about lifestyle. It's all about looking good. It’s all about imagination.”

Meyer first added staging to her real estate company because she thought it would just be an added value. Now other agents are calling her to stage their homes.

“I consider myself a stylist,” says Meyer. “Sometimes our staging isn't the most functional, it's more to grab the buyer's attention. I'm just fascinated by how our senses are alerted and what draws people to a space that they will pull out a pen and make an offer.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Jeri Jo Meyer in an interview with Jim Masters on November 6th at 12pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.inspired-home.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.