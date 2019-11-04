When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 03, 2019 FDA Publish Date: November 03, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Mann Packing Co., Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Mann, various private brands Product Description: Product Description Various vegetable products

Company Announcement

Mann Packing Co., Inc. announced today the voluntary recall of a series of vegetable products sold to select retailers in the United States and Canada. The voluntary recall is a response to a notification by the Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency of a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. To date, public health officials have not reported any illness associated with these products.

Mann Packing is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Mann Packing will continue to work closely with the authorities to investigate the issue.

The recalled products have “Best If Enjoyed By” date of October 11, 2019 to November 16, 2019. The full list of products and all corresponding product images are available at https://mannpackingproductlist11-2019.us and https://mannpackingproductlist11-2019.ca

Consumers who believe that they are in possession of any of the products affected by this recall should dispose of the product in an appropriate waste container.

For any inquiries or comments, all consumers are welcome to call the 24 hour customer service line at 1-844-927-0707 or email Mann Packing Co., Inc. at consumers@mannpacking.com