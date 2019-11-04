Women's Health Leader and Author Dr. Victoria Mondloch to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victoria J. Mondloch is a physician who has practiced for over 30 years, with a unique patient focus, as both an OB/GYN and an Internist. In recent years, her attention has been devoted to helping women of every age maintain balance in their hormones, and thereby optimize their health. This specialized mode of assessment and care is even more crucial as women approach the menopausal years. The doctor’s new book, FULL BLOOM Perimenopause, Menopause, Post-Menopause, Health and Happiness through Hormone Balancing, debuted this October and discusses the hormone connection from every angle. It will inform you, surprise you, and stir you—opening women’s eyes to the myriad of health dilemmas that can be improved and possibly eliminated once hormonal balance is restored.

“I wrote this book to empower and educate women. So often our health complaints are improperly categorized or even brushed off by many in the medical community. I want women to be more active in decisions, and realize they have the power to control their health and wellness destiny.”

Dr. Mondloch adds that her goal was to make the book readable and relevant to each and every woman, and to help them understand the place female hormones have in their lives. Hormones influence every part of the body as we have hormone receptors throughout our organ systems. That is why changing, dropping or disappearing hormone levels can mean those systems will no longer work the way they should.

This book is filled with charts, checklists, research studies and case histories that scientifically prove how hormone therapy benefits women, especially when it is provided in the right formats. Dr. Vicki, as patients often call her, advocates that the decision to begin hormone therapy is very individualized. It should be a cooperative effort between patient and doctor, and only after the doctor has done the most complete laboratory testing and analyses.

Many times, when women seek advice for their health and wellness complaints, they are told that’s expected, the results are average, or that’s OK. Should women settle for feeling OK, or should they feel great—fully vibrant, energized, mentally sharp and more emotionally stable? In the book, there is ample information to help women draw their own conclusions and take brave new steps.

In this next set of shows, Dr. Vicki is going to discuss the topics found in her book FULL BLOOM, which is the second in a series of four age- and gender-specific volumes. You’ll hear why the hormone system is like a four-legged chair, about various health diagnosis you never realized were tied to our hormones (such as migraines) and more. We hope you will enjoy this series and go get your own copy of FULL BLOOM—from Amazon or via the doctor’s website.

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Vitoria J. Mondloch in interviews with both Doug Llewelyn and Jim Masters, every Monday this November at 2:00pm EST

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions four our guest, please call 347-996-3365

To learn more about Dr. Mondloch, her books and her services, please visit: http://victoriajmondlochmdsc.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.