GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prison Reform Magazine seeks ex-offenders for interns and volunteers.What do you do for act two when your first endeavor literally invented a new genre of publishing? That was the question for George Kayer, founder of Inmate Shopper. He left it in 2014 to focus on winning his case and getting off death row.Kayer won his appeal May 13, 2019 and is now excited to get back to creating critically needed content for incarcerated populations in local markets, beginning with Arizona. The new publication, Off Line Shopper will be distributed free to all libraries in prisons and county jails throughout Arizona. Kayer said the national prisoner publications like Inmate Shopper, Prison Legal News and Prison Living Magazine serve their purpose but combined, reach less than eight percent of America’s incarcerated populations. Only a free publication can go viral.Off Line Shopper plans on cultivating teams of local ex-offenders to generate community specific content benefiting prison reform and criminal justice issues. Mission focused business models benefiting re-entry citizens are gaining popularity due to the difficulty felons have in procuring employment. “To us, it is a simple would you rather logic. Would you rather have people leaving prison with an addiction in one hand and a pistol in the other, or a job and a bank account?” said Deanna Carpenter, executive editor of Prison Living Magazine.Interested organizations or individuals may email media@prisonlivingmagazine.com



