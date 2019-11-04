"How to Improve Your Online Presence" - new article by Online Reputation Management Consultant Mike Meier

Blog of Mike Meier, Online Reputation Management Mike Meier, Marketing and Online Reputation Management Consultant Mike Meier, Online Reputation Management News about Mike Meier regarding business matters Profile of ORM Consultant Mike Meier

Are you curious to learn strategies to improve your online presence? ORM Consultant Mike Meier has published a new article on this topic.

Positive reviews will do a world of good for improving your brand’s image online. With positive feedback, more and more people will be interested in investing in your brand.” — Mike Meier, Business Consultant

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In this age of omnipresent media, a business cannot see the light of the day if it doesn’t have an online presence. Owing to technological advancements, the online world has become a new form of a marketing tool for all businesses. If a brand doesn’t work on maintaining its identity on social media or websites, then there are small chances for it to strive and thrive. But don’t worry, we won’t let the same happen to you! Online Reputation Management (ORM) Consultant, has published a new article on this issue. In his article, he has compiled some terrific strategies that can improve your online presence in no time. The complete article is available on his blog https://mmeieresq.wixsite.com/website . A brief summary follows.1. Have a WebsiteHaving a website has two main advantages – it helps your potential customers to learn about your brand better and it makes your business grow. You may not be selling your products through your website but it will be an authentic source for your clients to know about you and contact you. Did you know that six out of ten consumers expect companies to have online content about their brand? And more than half of them head over to their website to seek more information about them. But if there isn’t going to be a website, what a letdown it would be for your potential customers! Having a website will allow more and more people to access it which will help your brand to become popular.2. Claim Your Listing on Various Review SitesWhether it is a small business or an established one, every type of business wants to find out their customer experience. Getting a listing on popular review sites such as general websites like Yelp, Google, Foursquare etc and specific websites like caring.com for healthcare, Zillow for real estate etc. can help you get online feedback from your customers. Positive reviews will do a world of good for improving your brand’s image online. With positive feedback, more and more people will be interested in investing in your brand. Ultimately, this will maximize your users’ experience.3. Improve Your Search Engine Optimization ( SEO When it comes to an online marketing strategy, SEO tops the list. Every business, at some point in time, aims to invest in SEO because of its ability to improve their business’ potential for growth. The primary function of SEO is to increase a brand’s online visibility by showing up on the top searches on Google and other types of search engines. With improved online visibility, your website will get more traffic. However, there are certain tactics that push SEO to draw more customers to your brand. And one of the most popular ways is by focusing on specific keywords in your online content. Implementing an effective local SEO strategy is crucial for your site to rank above your competitors.4. Run Ad CampaignsThe best platform to carry out your ad campaigns is on social media. There are more than a billion users of Facebook and Instagram worldwide. So it totally makes sense to promote your brand through them as your brand will reach out to hundreds and thousands of masses in a blink. To have a strong presence on social media, brands will need to first create their Instagram account and Facebook page. Their next step should be to get more followers. For that, brands will need to ensure that their content is fresh, creative, and unique that grabs everyone’s attention and make them want to share or repost your posts. Keep the momentum high by staying active. Otherwise, it won’t take long for your interested customers to forget you.When running your ads on social media, make sure that they are powerful enough to stir the masses to their core. Your videos should leave a strong impression on your audiences as this will help your brand to last longer in their mind.5. Don’t Forget NetworkingFor running a successful business online, networking is essential. Without it, there is no chance of having successful campaigns on social media. Unlike traditional networking, modern networking is easier, all thanks to social media. It has removed all the barriers that people used to find when communicating with their audiences. The key to establish a connection with your potential customers is by being relevant, interesting, and relatable. These are some of the incredible ways through which you can maintain your online presence and wow the world with your amazing brand!*** Mike Meier is an experienced business consultant and editor. In recent years, he has consulted for various online reputation management companies and published several articles on that subject.News at: https://hype.news/mike-meier-business-consultant-attorney/n-70f55cf7-842a-4750-8f4e-973865cc8c4d/stories Profile at: https://solomonlawguild.com/mike-meier# News at: https://attorneygazette.com/mike-meier%2C-consultant# Blog: https://thelegalanalysis.blogspot.com/ Blog: https://mmeieresq.wixsite.com/website

Marketing Tips that will Change Your Business - Grant Cardone



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.