BETHESDA, MARYLAND (MD), UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Considering the fact that the new generation of consumers rely on the internet to make their buying decisions, maintaining a good online reputation is critical. Every company, large or small, should strive to build a positive buzz around its name across all digital platforms in order to increase its customer base."Just like any other area, issues do arise between businesses and their customers in the digital sphere as well. While you cannot completely avoid negative reviews, it is critical that you control how they affect your reputation and business," notes Kim Nagata, operations manager of the online reputation company EyeOnReputation . This is because your online reputation can get harmed and destroyed quite easily, if you don’t know how to deal with negative feedback.EyeOnReputation has set a website with complimentary articles on this issue where business owners can find further information. The blog is at https://eyeonreputation.com/articles-on-reputation . The newest article "Building and Protecting Your Business’ Online Reputation – 5 Simple Ways to Do It like a Pro" is available there. A brief summary follows.Warren Edward Buffett, the CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and a business magnate, once said: “It takes twenty years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it.”1This statement is highly applicable to the digital world. Sometimes, just one frustrated customer can tarnish the image of a brand that was built by years of efforts.Keeping in view its importance, here we are giving some simple yet highly effective ways for businesses to build and protect a strong online reputation:1.Have a Website Even If It Is Not Necessary for Your BusinessHaving a website is the most basic requirement for building credibility in the digital world. No matter how active you are on different digital platforms, people are not likely to trust you if you do not have a website. It is your identity in the digital world, so even if you feel that you do not need it, have one to gain your audience’s trust.To maximize the benefits, make your website interactive, mobile-friendly, and search engine optimized.2. Establish Social Media PresenceWith more than 3 billion active users, it is only wise for business owners to use different social media platforms to connect with their audiences and promote their businesses. Since the majority, or at least a huge chunk, of your audience is active on at least one social media channel, it is a great opportunity to connect and communicate with them.For best results, find the channel(s) where your audience is most active and focus only on them. While it is possible to be present on different social media platforms, it is of no use if your audience is only present on one channel.3. Frequently Publish Valuable ContentNo matter how amazing your website is or how active you are on different social media channels, all of it will go to waste if the content you are sharing is irrelevant or low-quality. Quality content helps you to establish your expertise and authority in the industry as well as help mitigate the effects of any negative content that is present on the internet about your business.The best way to do it is to start your own blog. However, remember that consistency and quality are the key factors for attracting and converting people in the digital world.4. Consider Getting Better Business Bureau AccreditationThe Better Business Bureau (BBB) accreditation testifies that a company has been found to be following a set of ethical business practices, including, but not limited to, honest representation of products and/or services, protection of customer information, and a positive track record in the marketplace.BBB accreditation improves a business’ credibility, which then will lead to increased traffic and conversion rate.5. Avoid LitigationMany businesses believe that litigation is the best way to resolve any dispute. However, digital marketing experts suggest avoiding it because of the associated costs. Apart from the risk of losing the litigation, which will entitle you to pay the damages, it often takes a long time and will distract you and your team’s attention and, most importantly, can potentially damage your brand image and reputation.In order to avoid litigation, make sure you maintain good relationship with your partners, employees, suppliers, and customers and avoid working with companies and people that have a bad reputation and/or a history of being involved in litigations. Furthermore, have written agreements to avoid any ambiguity and misunderstanding and include arbitration or mediation clauses in them. Since arbitration and mediation are confidential processes, this will ensure that any dispute, if it arises, will not harm your reputation.Final WordThese are some simple, but important practices for online reputation management for all types and sizes of businesses. Make sure you adopt and practice them to win your audience’s trust and maintain your credibility in the digital world.Footnote 1. See https://www.reputationvip.com/blog/8-best-quotes-about-online-reputation-of-brands About EyeOnReputationEyeOnReputation provides Online Reputation Management for Professionals such as Attorneys and Medical Doctors. EyeOnReputation is based in Bethesda, Maryland.Website: https://EyeOnReputation.com Blog: https://eyeonreputation.com/articles-on-reputation News: https://hype.news/eyeonreputation-us/ News: https://www.prlog.org/12796366-eyeonreputation-publishes-blog-with-articles-on-reputation-management.html News: https://eyeonreputation.com/news

