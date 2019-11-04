Alexandra Salamis of Integral Leadership Design to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is of vital importance for businesses to look at the challenges women face, and clear the path for talented, dynamic women leaders to rise to the top. Nowadays, creating a work environment where women can thrive, and applying initiatives that support, advance, retain and reward them, is not only the right thing to do, it is the smart and strategic way to go.

Alexandra Salamis is founder and President of Integral Leadership Design providing leadership coaching and consultation services to organizations and individuals for over twenty-five years.

She is a former executive, a member of the Forbes Coaches Council and a Certified member of the Association of Change Management Professionals. She has been awarded the International Coach Federation certification and was nominated for Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women Award in 2018. She also holds two master’s degrees in the field of Human Development.

“My purpose in life is to empower women to lead as women,” says Alexandra. “I focus on leadership coaching for women who are already leaders or who aspire to be leaders. Women need to take charge, be clear and boldly drive their destiny so they can confidently lead others.”

According to Alexandra, we urgently need more diverse leaders and one way we can do that is by having more women leaders in the world. This isn’t saying men are ‘bad’ and women are ‘good’, only that women can bring something new and different to the leadership table that leverages the power of diversity.

Based on her own experiences and hard lessons learned, Alexandra was inspired to create her women’s leadership coaching program called, Purpose, Passion and Presence for Women Rising. The program which is offered to companies and individual women focuses on helping women become their very best selves as leaders by defining their leadership presence.

For many women, the concept of leadership presence is hard to define; you know it when you see it in others, but you may be unsure how to develop it yourself. Leadership presence is a ‘head and heart’ experience that combines authenticity, confidence, integrity, purpose, and connection with others.

Leadership presence is not about becoming something that you’re not. Actually, the opposite is true: It’s about being more of who you already are. Being solid about who you are, what your purpose is, what is important to you and how you are going to move forward will help you successfully navigate through your personal and professional life – particularly in times of difficulty or challenge. It is from that solid base that women can develop their leadership presence. It takes courage and trust in your own style of leading to confidently lead others.

“To lead with purpose, passion and presence is to lead yourself and others with your best self,” says Alexandra.

