Armed forces lay wreaths at tomb of unknown soldier

ANGOLA, November 2 - Luanda- Deputy Chief of Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) for Patriotic Education General João António Santana Saturday laid a wreath at the tomb of unknown soldier, to mark All Souls' Day on 02 November.,

Generals, high ranking officers and soldiers from different branches of FAA): Army, Air Force and Navy, also laid wreaths at the monument of unknown soldier located in urban district of Ingombota in Luanda.

Addressing a wreath-laying ceremony, João António Santana said it was a nostalgic moment of sad remembrance that brings everyone to the reflection about the colleagues who have died.

Similar events took place in other Luanda-based cemeteries, with stress to Benfica, Camama, Viana, Alto das Cruzes and Sant'Ana.

