Nature Garden: A Sustainable, Self-Cleaning Fish Tank That Grows 100% Organic Vegetables and Fruits Using 90% Less Water

A low maintenance, nature-friendly, easy to set up home aquaponics system. Empowering everyone to grow their own 100% organic vegetables and fruits.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Product Introduction Nature Garden is a self-cleaning, low maintenance, easy to set up home aquaponics system designed to empower everyone living in urban areas to sustainably grow their own 100% organic vegetables and fruits. Designed to bring convenience with style to every home, Nature Garden is here to help you grow the freshest organic vegetables and fruits of your choice.Made for true food lovers and great chefs; Nature Garden is a perfect system for growing the freshest leafy greens, herbs, sprouts, scallions, chilli peppers, tomatoes, strawberries and much more. In fact, the options are only limited by one’s imagination. Get your very own Nature Garden and have it start growing for you!Benefits• Produces 100% organic vegetables and fruits• Uses sustainable technology to protect the environment• Self-cleaning tank perfect for fish owners• Easy to set up, great for beginners• Uses 90% less water than conventional farms and gardens• Perfect nitrification process, great for fish and plants• Plants grow up to 5 times faster than in soil• Grow indoor and soilless• Grow all year round• No need to worry about weeds and pests• No more fertilisers and pesticides• The system does most of the work and maintenanceHow it worksAquaponics is an ancient plant growing technique dating back to approximately 1000 A.D. Combined with the latest technology, Nature Garden is a great example of modern aquaponics designed for the highest efficiency with sustainability in mind.In simple terms, fish living in the system produce waste which is converted into organic nutrients for plants to grow. When the plants absorb the waste, they also clean the water; giving the fish a healthy environment to live in. This is similar to an ecosystem found in nature where the fish and plants can mutually benefit.Our Story Naturepon ’s mission is to reconnect the world with nature for a more sustainable future.We face many challenging issues today. One of them is environmental pollution by petroleum-based fertilisers and pesticides in commercial agriculture. Although growing with synthetic chemicals may seem easy and cheap, it is our environment and health who is bearing the real cost. In most cases, the amount used has far exceeded the sensible level. By sharing knowledge in organic horticulture, we hope to help the industry make changes towards a more sustainable future. Organic horticulture is beneficial for the environment, consumers, and growers themselves. With the use of smart technologies and careful planning, it has been proven that farms can grow more with fewer pollutants.Today, around 55% of the world's population lives in urban areas and cities. Making it more difficult for everyone to have space and time to grow their food. By creating a space-saving low maintenance system like Nature Garden; Naturepon hopes to empower people to be able to grow and understand their food again.*END*Follow us on Kickstarter and be rewarded with our exclusive Early Bird Deals!Launch Date: 4th March 2020For more information please visit our website or email us on info@naturepon.com*Website: www.naturepon.com

Nautrepon Kickstarter Prelaunch



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.