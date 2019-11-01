House Democrats Pass Legislation to Impose Sanctions on Turkey; Vote to Establish Process for Next Phase of Impeachment Inquiry

Message from the Majority Leader

This week, the House voted on the Protect Against Conflict by Turkey (PACT) Act, a bipartisan bill to impose sanctions on Turkey for its invasion of Northern Syria and displacement of our Kurdish allies. I continue to be deeply concerned by the President’s decision to abandon our Kurdish allies – who have been instrumental in the fight against ISIS – and give Turkey a greenlight to invade Syria and displace this population. With passage of this sanctions bill, Congress is sending a clear signal that we do not support this incursion and will work to deter further attacks on the Kurdish people. In addition to this sanctions bill, the House also voted on a resolution to recognize the Armenian genocide and remember the 1.5 million Armenians killed in that campaign of ethnic cleansing.

Yesterday, the House voted on a resolution that establishes the process and procedures for public hearings as the House moves into the next phase of the impeachment inquiry. The evidence continues to mount that the President abused the power of his office for his own personal political gain, and the American people will be able to hear directly from witnesses about the President’s conduct when public hearings begin. House Democrats remain committed to upholding our oath of office and the Constitution, uncovering the facts, and following the facts where they lead.

Finally, Congress must pass legislation to fund the government prior to the November 21 deadline. The House has gotten its work done – funding 96% of government before the end of June – and is ready to work with the Senate to responsibly fund government. Unfortunately, the Senate is way behind in its work, and the slow pace is threatening another shutdown. I sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this week urging him to work with Democrats to reach a bipartisan agreement on funding allocations for all 12 appropriations bills, so that we can work together to responsibly fund government in the next few weeks. I hope we can come to an agreement soon in order to provide the country with certainty that the government will be funded on time and we will not be at risk of another costly shutdown.

Sincerely yours, Steny H. Hoyer

