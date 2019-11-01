Visiting Media's TrueTour™ Technology Selected as Exclusive Immersive Content Platform for Preferred Hotels & Resorts' Americas Portfolio

Visiting Media is pleased to share that its TrueTour™ platform has been selected by Preferred Hotels & Resorts – the world’s largest independent hotel brand – as the exclusive 360°/3D content platform for the brand’s portfolio in the Americas as part of the brand’s Alliance Partner program.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, USA, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts represents more than 750 independent hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 85 countries. Through its five global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program.

Visiting Media, providing the industry’s most cutting-edge immersive sales and marketing technology, was selected as a component of how Preferred evaluates the standards of excellence it requires of its member hotels. Through its Alliance Partner program, Preferred will recommend TrueTour’s technology platform, immersive content creation program, and hands-on Property Coach service to all of its member properties in North and South America.

Current Visiting Media customers like Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, which features unique 360° experiences of its waterfront meeting space and luxury yacht, validate how TrueTour will allow Preferred properties to connect with their audience and make an unforgettable impression.

"As the champion of independent luxury hotels, Preferred Hotels & Resorts is proud to welcome Visiting Media and its TrueTour platform into our Alliance Partner program,” says Michael Osgood, Vice President of Alliance Partner Program, Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “This will provide our member hotels with the opportunity to gain a compelling competitive edge when pursuing group and transient travel.”

Ben Powers, VP of Sales, Hotels & Resorts Division for Visiting Media, expresses the benefits for Preferred properties which take advantage of TrueTour technology. “A multitude of properties across the Preferred portfolio will see multiplied return on investment when leveraging TrueTour at scale. This is one reason why it makes for a great opportunity for Preferred Hotels & Resorts to get involved. Our state-of-the-art, bespoke selling technology will elevate Preferred properties to a new level of selling efficiency.”



For more information about Visiting Media’s TrueTour technology, visit www.visitingmedia.com or contact sales@visitingmedia.com.





About Visiting Media: Visiting Media is a technology and immersive content production company dedicated to delivering the world’s best visual selling tools to inspire, describe, promote and convey our customers’ spaces as early as possible in the buying cycle. We build innovative and powerful, yet simple solutions that deliver both traditional and immersive (360°, 3D, virtual reality) content and focus on making selling easier, pragmatic and more joyful. Our products immediately increase conversions, selling speed, sales team efficiency and actionable data collection. (www.visitingmedia.com)

