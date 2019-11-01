Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza Launches Keto Crust with Six Grams of Net Carbs Across Canada

Company Becomes the First National Chain to Introduce Keto Pizza Crust

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, announced today the Canada-wide availability of two game-changing pizza crusts, including a Keto Crust, which contains just six grams of net carbs, and a Cauliflower Crust. Both new crusts are gluten-free, made with real ingredients and are now on menus throughout Canada. In conjunction with the launch, the brand will also make its fan-favorite Life Mode Pizzas available, with guests being able to get them exclusively through Blaze Pizza’s mobile app and online. These pizzas – Keto, Protein and Vegetarian – allow guests to ‘chart their own course’ and reflect Blaze’s position as an inclusive brand.

The new Life Mode Pizzas include:

Keto Pizza: Keto Crust, spicy red sauce, mozzarella, ovalini mozzarella, bacon, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach

Keto Crust, spicy red sauce, mozzarella, ovalini mozzarella, bacon, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach Protein Pizza: Keto Crust, red sauce, mozzarella, Italian meatballs, smoked ham, grilled chicken, black olives, green bell peppers, oregano

Keto Crust, red sauce, mozzarella, Italian meatballs, smoked ham, grilled chicken, black olives, green bell peppers, oregano Vegetarian Pizza: Cauliflower Crust, red sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, artichokes, kalamata olives, red onions, spinach

Additionally, Blaze continues to be vegan-friendly, by offering its original (vegan) dough and vegan cheese. Complete ingredient list and nutritionals available at blazepizza.com/menu .



“As the first national chain to unveil a Keto Crust, Blaze’s innovation is changing the way that guests think about and eat pizza,” said Executive Chef, Bradford Kent. “We’re making pizza an option, even for those on a low carb diet.”



Along with the company’s new Keto and Cauliflower Crusts, (both available for an additional charge), Blaze Pizza will continue to offer its Original, High-Rise and gluten-free dough options, all made from scratch, in-house daily.

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. With fans lining up or ordering online each day for their custom-built pizzas, freshly made salads, house made lemonades and s’more pies, the innovative fast-casual concept has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant chains in the country. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of inventive toppings. The generously-sized pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven – the centerpiece of the restaurant – where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure the artisanal pies are fast-fire’d and ready to eat in just minutes. Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the “Pizza Whisperer”), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust.

Recently named #1 ‘Brand of the Year’ in the Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain currently operates over 340 restaurants in 41 states and 6 countries. The concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors, which include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

Media Contact:

Josh Levitt

Blaze Pizza, LLC

(949) 981-0757, josh.levitt@blazepizza.com

Blaze Pizza®, fast-fire'd®, the horizontal logo design, the proprietary name "pizzasmith" and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4ea23ff-4452-41ed-8c01-a815db39f03f

