Scott Bolton named President and CEO of United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative Ltd.

Calgary, AB, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative Ltd. ("UFA") Board of Directors announced today its selection of Scott Bolton as President and CEO of one of the largest agricultural cooperatives in the country. Bolton assumed the Interim President and CEO role following the departure of Carol Kitchen this past July and was officially named to the role today following an executive search.



Bolton comes to the CEO role after serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of UFA. Prior to joining UFA in 2014, he spent the bulk of his career at Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) where he was Partner in charge of the Alberta consulting practice and National Energy Leader. Bolton has a proven record of success in the agriculture, oil and gas, and mining sectors.



Born in Edmonton, Alberta, Bolton earned his Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta as well as his Chartered Accountant Designation. He received his Certified Public Accountant Designation in Illinois. With over 30 years’ experience in Canada, US and abroad, Bolton has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills with a long track record of results.

Announcing his appointment, Board Chair Kevin Hoppins said, “The board of Directors is extremely confident that during a time of unprecedented change in the agriculture industry, no person is better suited to lead us into the future than Scott Bolton. Since joining our co-operative in 2014, Scott has proven to be a steadfast, strong leader, who sees every challenge as an opportunity to deliver more value for our members. He’s built a track record of success amongst a deep breadth of leadership roles across a decades-long career, and in his five years at UFA, not only has he has earned the respect and trust of the board but also that of our members, delegates, employees, agents and customers. We are thrilled to have someone of such strong qualifications and character to build on the legacy of growth that UFA has established.”



Commenting on his appointment, Bolton said, “I’m honoured to have the chance to serve the United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative as President & Chief Executive Officer. We are a historical organization whose roots run deep in this province and yet we are progressive and innovative in driving value for our membership. I am grateful to the Board of Directors for their trust in me and for the senior management team that has built the strong foundation we currently enjoy. I look forward to continuing to work with our talented and dedicated leadership team, as well as our outstanding employees and agents, to deliver for our member-owners, customers and communities. Together, our team will work to continue along our growth trajectory, as we lead the way forward into the company’s next 110 years."





About UFA Co-operative Limited

Founded in 1909, UFA Co-operative Limited is an Alberta-based agricultural co-operative with more than 120,000 member-owners. UFA’s network comprises more than 111 bulk fuel and Cardlock Petroleum locations, 34 Farm & Ranch Supply stores and a support office located in Calgary, AB. Independent Petroleum Agents and more than 950 UFA employees provide products, services and agricultural solutions to farmers, ranchers, members and commercial customers in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. For more information, please visit UFA.com.

