SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C. Reminds ZEN and INFY Investors of Class Actions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C. reminds shareholders of these recently commenced class action lawsuits on behalf of investors of ZEN and INFY. If you purchased shares in any of these companies during the class periods below, and suffered losses in excess of $50,000, please contact David Titus at (212) 952-0602 if interested in acting as lead plaintiff for either of these cases.



You have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff in either action. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In general, the lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from its investments during the Class Period. You do not need to seek appointment as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN)

Class period: February 6, 2019 - October 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants disseminated materially false and misleading statements to the investing public and failed to disclose adverse facts pertaining to Zendesk, Inc.’s business, operations, and financial results. Following the disclosure, the complaint alleges, the price of Zendesk, Inc. common stock declined precipitously.

Infosys Limited (INFY)

Class period: July 7, 2019 - October 20, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

The Complaint alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company improperly recognized revenues to inflate short-term profits; (2) the Company’s CEO bypassed reviews and approvals for large deals to avoid accounting scrutiny; (3) management pressured the Company’s finance team to hide information from auditors and the Company’s Board of Directors; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C. at the contact information below.

