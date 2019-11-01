U.S. commitment to Cameroon remains strong despite change in African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) status

Today, President Donald Trump notified the Government of the Republic of Cameroon of his intent to terminate Cameroon’s trade benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) as of January 1, 2020. Under U.S. law, countries receiving AGOA benefits are subject to regular reviews to assess criteria set out by the U.S. Congress in the legislation that created AGOA. After this comprehensive review process, the President found Cameroon to be out of compliance with AGOA’s eligibility criteria due to its engagement in gross violations of internationally recognized human rights.

The President can reinstate Cameroon as a beneficiary of AGOA when it again meets the criteria, and we remain committed to working with Cameroon to do so. In 2018, Cameroon exported roughly $220 million in goods and services to the United States; $63 million was exported under AGOA, over 90 percent of which was crude petroleum. The United States is a committed partner and friend of Cameroon, and we will continue to pursue robust and diverse commercial ties, working with other tools at our disposal toward realizing the enormous potential of this relationship for our mutual prosperity and economic growth.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.