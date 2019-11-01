Centerra Gold Comments on Retirement of Gordon Reid, Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra”) (TSX: CG) congratulates Gordon D. Reid, on his impending retirement on December 31, 2019, and thanks him for his more than 15 years of service. Gordon informed the Company in June 2019 of his intention to retire by year-end.

Gordon joined Centerra in October 2004 and was Vice President, Business Development before moving to the Kyrgyz Republic in October 2007 to assume the role of President of Kumtor Operating Company. He served in that role until March 2009 before returning to Toronto to assume the role of Vice President Operations. He was promoted to his current position of Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in 2013.

Scott Perry, President and CEO of Centerra Gold stated, “On behalf of myself and the Company, I would like to thank Gordon for his contributions to Centerra, his exceptional work and leadership.”

Michael S. Parrett, Chair of the board of directors of Centerra Gold said, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to wish Gordon and his family a happy retirement. Gordon’s insights and experience will be missed.”

As previously announced Daniel Desjardins, President of Kumtor Gold Company, will succeed Gordon in the position of Vice President & Chief Operating Officer effective January 1, 2020.

