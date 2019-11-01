County Bancorp to Participate in Hovde Group 2019 Community Bank Investors Conference

/EIN News/ -- MANITOWOC, Wis., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK), the parent company for Investors Community Bank, announced that Timothy J. Schneider, President, will be participating in the Hovde Group 2019 Community Bank Investors Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona. During the conference, Mr. Schneider will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors.



A copy of the investor presentation that will be used at the conference will be made available on the Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and our wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches we have developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. We also serve business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Our customers are served from our full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and our loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. Visit our Investor Relations site for details: Investors.ICBK.com

Investor Relations Contact

Glen L. Stiteley

EVP - CFO, Investors Community Bank

Phone: (920) 686-5658

Email: gstiteley@icbk.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.