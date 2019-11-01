Verizon Response: $100,000 grant to the California Fire Foundation for wildfire relief; Unlimited call/text/data for Californians Impacted by Hill and Easy Fires

/EIN News/ -- For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information about our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center - https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center



What you need to know:

The Verizon Foundation today announced a $100,000 grant to the California Fire Foundation to support their relief efforts for those impacted by wildfires

Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers impacted by the Hill and Easy fires will receive unlimited calling, texting and data 11/1 through 11/3

Our Verizon Response Team is available 24/7 to coordinate with first responders

Verizon’s network remains unaffected by the wildfires

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Verizon Foundation today announced a $100,000 grant to the California Fire Foundation to support the immediate relief efforts for those impacted by the devastating 2019 California wildfires.

"Our hearts go out to Californians who’ve been affected by the recent wildfires," said Jonathan LeCompte, Verizon West Area President. "We know that disaster recovery takes time and resources, so we’re proud to support the California Fire Foundation as they help our neighbors rebuild their lives.”

For our consumer and small business customers impacted by the Easy and Hill Fires in California, beginning November 1 through November 3, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to affected communities impacted in Ventura and San Bernardino Counties.

Customers can verify eligibility for call/text/data relief by entering their zip code here: https://www.verizonwireless.com/featured/relief/ .

Our Verizon Response Team is available 24/7 to coordinate with first responders. We have mobilized charging stations, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support local, state and federal agencies. First responder customers with wireless priority service should utilize *272 when placing calls.

Verizon retail stores may be closed or have reduced hours due to the wildfires and power outages. You can find the nearest one that’s open by visiting: https://www.verizonwireless.com/stores/ .

Verizon customers can donate to disaster relief efforts by texting the word CAWILDFIRES to 90999 for the American Red Cross or FOOD to 80100 for World Central Kitchen , and $10 will be added to their bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code. Anyone looking to help a Verizon team member impacted by the wildfires can donate to the VtoV Fund by texting VtoV to 501501 to donate $10 or “PLEDGE” to donate $25.

Here’s where our Network stands:

Verizon’s network remains unaffected by the Easy, Hill, Getty, Kincade and Tick wildfires.

With regards to the public safety power shutoffs, we are doing everything we can to minimize the impact of planned power outages on our customers. However, there may be discrete areas of our network that experience service disruption or degradation, due to topographical and other technological constraints that prevent the deployment of backup power or other resources to a particular cell site.

Verizon’s Support of Local Relief Efforts:

Verizon is assisting with relief efforts by providing wireless phones, charging stations, and jetpacks to the following evacuation shelters and organizations:

Northern CA

• Evacuation shelters

Napa Expo (Red Cross Shelter), 575 3rd St., Napa

Napa Valley College (Red Cross Shelter), 2277 Napa Vallejo Hwy, Napa

Crosswalk Church (Red Cross Shelter), 2590 First St., Napa

Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building (Red Cross Shelter), 1094 Petaluma Blvd South, Petaluma

Petaluma FairGrounds (Red Cross Shelter), 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma

New Life Church (Red Cross Shelter), 1315 Rand St., Petaluma

Valley Baptist Church (Red Cross Shelter), 580 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma

Marin County Fairgrounds (Red Cross Shelter), 10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael

Sonoma County Fairgrounds (Verizon Disaster Response Trailer), 1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building (Red Cross Shelter), 1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa

Calvary Chapel (Red Cross Shelter), 1995 South McDowell, Petaluma

• Public safety and other service providers

Sonoma County health and human services

Petaluma Health Center, 1179 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma

American Canyon Community Center, 100 Benton Way, American Canyon

Santa Rosa Kaiser Medical Center, 401 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa

Sonoma County Office of Education, 5340 Skylane Blvd, Santa Rosa

Lakeport PD, 2025 S Main St, Lakeport

CalFire IMT

California Department of Fire

World Central Kitchen (Sonoma County)

City of American Canyon

Town of Windsor

Southern CA

• Evacuation shelters

Thousand Oaks Rec Center (Red Cross Shelter), 2525 N Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks

Rancho Santa Susana (Red Cross Shelter), 5005 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley

• Other service providers

Kaiser Socal, 99 South Oakland St. 2nd floor Pasadena

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most awarded wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Heidi Flato

925.324.8692

Heidi.Flato@verizon.com

Twitter: @HeidiFlato



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.