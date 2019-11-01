New Look Vision Group Inc. to Hold Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSX: BCI) ("New Look") announced today that it will present its third quarter results for 2019 during a conference call on Friday, November 8th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. EST for the financial community. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call. The Press Release and the Management’s Discussion & Analysis will be posted SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and also on its own website (www.newlookvision.ca).



Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend this conference call:

CONFERENCE CALL Time and date: Friday, November 8th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. EST Dial-in number: 1-877-223-4471 (toll-free) 1-647-788-4922 (long-distance/international)

Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the full replay:

CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK

Availability dates: November 8th (4:00 p.m. EST) to November 20th, 2019 (11:59 p.m. EST) Access telephone: 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 Reservation number: 2179538

As of October 31st, 2019, New Look had 15,644,819 Class A common shares issued and outstanding. New Look Vision is a leader in the eye care industry in Canada having a network of 378 stores mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff and Iris banners and laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies.

For additional information please see our website at www.newlookvision.ca. For enquiries, please contact Lise Melanson at (514) 877-4119.







