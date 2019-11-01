Sunwing offering 10,000 vacations at 40% off to help Canadians plan their winter escape

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With winter just around the corner, Canadians will want to get a head start on planning their escape from the cold. Sunwing is helping sun-seekers secure massive savings on their ideal all inclusive getaway this winter with 10,000 vacation packages available at 40% off! This exclusive discount is only available at select properties, so travellers looking to Vacation Better at their top choice of destination and resort should act fast to secure their preferred tropical getaway.



Vacationers planning a getaway with the whole family can choose to stay at top-rated family resort, Royalton Bavaro Resort and Spa in Punta Cana . Located on the world-famous shores of Bavaro Beach, this property offers activities for all ages including an on-site splash pad, a lazy river and a FlowRider® surf simulator. Plus, parents can take their family’s travel budget even further at this resort as up to 2 kids (2-12 years) Stay, Play and Eat FREE.

For the ultimate adults only escape, vacationers can choose to stay at CHIC Punta Cana . This top-rated resort in the Dominican Republic offers non-stop fun both day and night with themed beach parties, an outdoor DJ booth and a unique mermaid pool. Plus, guests can look forward to unlimited reservation-free dining at the resort’s gourmet à la carte restaurants and 24-hour room service in their elegant suites.

Another property included in the sale is top-rated luxury resort Royalton Suites Cancun Resort and Spa . Located just steps from the hustle and bustle of downtown Cancun , guests can look forward to All-In Luxury® vacation experiences at this elegant resort. For an enhanced level of service, travellers can upgrade to Diamond Club™ to enjoy a host of extras including exclusive access to the adults only Level 18 Rooftop Cabana Lounge and dedicated butler service.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can enjoy award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and a buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the new World Famous Original Smoked Meat from iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including additional baggage allowance and legroom, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine*, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks, including kids’ choices, the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from the iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

*Service may be unavailable on select flights

