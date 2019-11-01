Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL), electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) & Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Alerts Investors of Class Action

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL )

Class Period: Sundial securities purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Sundial’s August 1, 2019 initial public stock offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”).

Deadline: November 25, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sundial failed to supply saleable cannabis in line with contractual obligations to Zenabis Global Inc.; (2) due to material quality issues, Zenabis had to return or reject a total of 554 kg of cannabis to Sundial, valued at approximately U.S. $1.9 million (C$2.5 million); and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Sundial’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR)

Class Period: electroCore securities purchased: (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s June 2018 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”) and/or (b) between June 22, 2018 and September 25, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”)

Deadline: November 25, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s lead product, gammaCore, did not enjoy any advantages over other acute treatments for migraines and episodic cluster headaches; (2) as a result, doctors and patients were unlikely to adopt gammaCore over existing treatments; (3) the Company’s voucher program was not effective to increase adoption of gammaCore; (4) the Company lacked sufficient resources to successfully commercialize gammaCore; (5) the Company’s business plan and strategy was not sustainable because electroCore lacked sufficient revenue to be profitable; (6) the Company’s product registry and efforts were ineffective to initiate reimbursement policies by commercial payors for gammaCore; (7) the lack of reimbursement would materially impact adoption and sales of gammaCore; and (8) as a result, electroCore’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME)

Class Period: December 12, 2018 - August 26, 2019

Deadline: November 25, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tencent Music’s exclusive licensing arrangements with major record labels were anticompetitive; (2) consequently, sublicensing such content from Tencent Music was unreasonably expensive, in violation of Chinese antimonopoly laws; (3) these anticompetitive efforts were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

