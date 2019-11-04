G-MED Announces Global Strategic Partnership Program for Its Physician/Clinician Crowdsourcing Platform at WWW.G-MED.COM

G-Med is a Global Medical Community for over 850,000 physicians, from 120 countries and 100 specialties. It is the healthcare version of Facebook and LinkedIn.

LONDON, UK, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tel Aviv and London, 4 November 2019 – Following a strategic review of its commercial development and growth strategy, G-Med ( www.g-med.info ) has appointed The Sage Group to lead the global partnering program for its innovative crowdsourcing platform for clinicians and physicians.G-Med is the largest Online Global Medical Community for over 850,000 physicians, from over 120 countries worldwide and 100 specialties and aimed to enhance Clinical Decisions Support Systems (CDSS) using physicians' real-world practice.It is a domain exclusively for verified physicians and clinicians, essentially the healthcare version of Facebook and LinkedIn. It has grown to a position of market dominance in only three years.Today, G-Med is the leading global online arena for medical crowdsourcing based on a vibrant physician’s community using this platform daily to talk real-world medicine, for case consultation, medical updates, online education and general discussions.In addition, G-Med is the primary digital channel allowing all corporate pharma departments to access & engage with physicians in order to deliver and coordinate a consistent message in one platform to a highly targeted audience. It is also appropriate for Agencies, PR and Marketing Research groups (looking to benefit from G-Med's Social Listening capabilities) focused on healthcare communicationsThe G-Med platform also offers a highly targeted route as a physician awareness, education and marketing tool for pharma companies and marketing/brand development and promotion organizations.G-Med has worked successfully with most of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis, Bayer, Lilly, Teva, AbbVie, Takeda, Janssen, MSD, Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, Roche, GSK, Novo Nordisk and others. G-Med offers a range of business solutions to its members and clients to facilitate inter-industry communications. Membership of G-Med for its physician clients is complimentary.G-Med also provides innovative collaboration solutions for life sciences companies dealing with current and future regulation challenges.Ilan Ben-Ezri, CEO of G-Med, said “Our Company has grown to a position of dominance in the global clinician/physician sector, addressing what we saw only three years ago to be an unmet need in terms of healthcare communications. Today we are proud to be the largest global social media community for physicians, addressing a wide range of communication needs, and this in turn has given us the opportunity to enable this network in a selective manner to provide a trusted arena for education and awareness with our partners in the pharma and healthcare communications world.”Dr. Bill Mason, Director of The Sage Group, said “Our partners in Europe and USA are pleased to be working with G-Med. They have built an incredible resource for clinicians and physicians of all specialities, and their large network of doctors in an invaluable community for addressing the needs of the healthcare systems worldwide. As well, it provides a valuable resource for pharma companies wishing to engage in targeted market research and as well in brand education and awareness campaigns. ”For more information about G-Med and partnering opportunities, please contact:Dr. Bill MasonThe Sage GroupThe Old Black BarnsLord’s Lane, Ousden CB8 8TX UKTel: +44 (0) 7785 950134wtm@sagehealthcare.comOrWayne PambianchiThe Sage Group Inc.1802 Route 31 North#381 ClintonNew Jersey 08809 USAPhone: +1 908 2306170wpambianchi@sagehealthcare.comCorporate Website: www.g-med.info About G-MedG-Med is a privately-owned company with branches in the USA, UK and the Middle East. G-Med has reached a critical mass of users globally and will continue its massive growth in userbase.G-Med has proven high level informatics and data ownership which facilitate access to a global and qualified physician community.G-Med has various proven income modules which allows its clients to uniquely access well defined user groups with awareness, education and direct product marketing and research resources.G-Med has a wide range of offerings on a fee-for-service basis and excellent proprietary monitoring and tracking tools to assess campaign targeting and success rate.G-Med is aiming to form a structured clinical Big Data resource that is based on physician’s clinical experience in solving clinical dilemmas in order to to enhance Clinical Decisions Support Systems (CDSS).As a privately-owned company, G-Med is seeking new clients for strategic partnerships which may lead to new business, new collaboration and new investment.The G-Med services include:• Product Awareness and Education campaigns• Social Listening and Insights campaigns• Advertising Solutions and Sponsored Content• Focused Product & Service Marketing• Microsites / Peer To Peer Discussion Groups led by KOL's - MedEd directly or at arm's length• Online Physician Groups:o Physician to Physician Engagemento 24/7 online round tableo Local or Globalo Advisory Board Groups, Specialty Groups, Research Groups. Online Focus Groups and Targeted DistributionAbout The Sage Group, Inc.The Sage Group Inc. is a leader in the provision of strategic and transactional advice to health care companies in the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, medical device, biotechnology and life science fields. Sage currently maintains offices in USA, Europe, Israel and Japan. Since its founding in 1994, The Sage Group has served more than 200 clients in the US, Europe and Asia, and completed numerous transactions including divestitures, alliances, acquisitions and financings with values ranging from $5 million to $500 million.The Sage Group is an organization of experienced and successful executives who are committed to the service of the very vital and dynamic health care industry and its investors.The range of services offered includes:• Strategic alliances and licensing/partnering• M&A, divestment, buy- and sell- side• Global product and technology acquisition searches• Strategic assessment and planning• Due diligence, technology and molecule assessment, valuation• New ventures, interim managementThe Sage Group's Principals have been Founders, Chairmen, Presidents, CEO's and COO's of a number of emerging health care companies. These Principals have also held senior level management positions in large multi-national organizations. In addition to their management backgrounds, The Sage Group's Principals also have extensive experience in providing professional management consulting services to healthcare industry clients.Website: www.sagehealthcare.com



