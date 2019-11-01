EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of SciPlay Corporation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky reminds investors that it has commenced an investigation of SciPlay Corporation (“SciPlay” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SCPL) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



According to a complaint filed against the Company, SciPlay failed to disclose that, prior to the its initial public offering (“IPO”), its platform was experiencing technical issues that slowed it to the point where all of its core games were unplayable. Nor did the Company disclose that the exact technical issues that SciPlay warned “could” adversely impact its results had already materialized prior to the IPO. Statements on behalf of the Company were false and misleading because, at the time of the IPO, the Company did not have a sufficient pipeline to sustain is historical cadence of new game launches. Further, for at least one month before the IPO, SciPlay had significantly scaled back on its marketing spend, which negatively impacted the growth of Company’s active user base. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sciplay-corporation-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

