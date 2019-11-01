INVESTOR CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in TEUM, INFY, and ZYNE of Filing Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of TEUM, INFY, and ZYNE. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.



To discuss the cases below please contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414.

Parateum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM)

CLASS PERIOD: 12/14/2017 - 10/21/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 23, 2019

Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Pareteum improperly and inaccurately recognized revenue for certain customer transactions; (2) Pareteum's financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018 and quarters of ending March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 were false and could not be relied on; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY)

CLASS PERIOD: 07/07/2018 - 10/20/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 23, 2019

Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the Company improperly recognized revenues to inflate short-term profits; (2) the Company's CEO, Salil Parekh, bypassed reviews and approvals for large deals to avoid accounting scrutiny; (3) management pressured the Company's finance team to hide information from auditors and the Company's Board of Directors; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE)

CLASS PERIOD: 03/11/2019 - 09/17/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 23, 2019

Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zygel was proving unsafe and not well-tolerated in the BELIEVE 1 Trial; (ii) the foregoing created a foreseeable, heightened risk that Zynerba would fail to secure the necessary regulatory approvals for commercializing Zygel for the treatment of DEE in children and adolescents; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On September 18, 2019, during pre-market hours, Zynerba issued a press release announcing results from the BELIEVE 1 Trial evaluating topical gel Zygel in children and adolescents with DEE (the September 2019 Press Release).

