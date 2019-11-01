INVESTOR CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in MTCH, CADE, and OLLI of Filing Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of MTCH, CADE, and OLLI. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.



Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH)

CLASS PERIOD: 08/06/2019 - 09/25/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 2, 2019

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made material misstatements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) that the Company used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions; (ii) that the Company made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions; (iii) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny; (iv) that the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; and (v) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

CLASS PERIOD: 07/23/2018-8/1/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: November 15, 2019

Throughout the class period Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Cadence lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (ii) certain of the Company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (iii) as a result, Cadence was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain loans; (iv) Cadence’s financial results would suffer a material adverse impact; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI)

CLASS PERIOD: 06/06/2019-08/28/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: November 18, 2019

Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company suffered a supply chain issue that impacted the initial inventory available at new stores; (ii) as a result, the Company lacked sufficient inventory to meet demand at certain store locations; (iii) that, as a result, the Company's comparable store sales were likely to decrease quarter-over-quarter; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

