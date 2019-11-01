INVESTOR CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in MYGN, TME, and OSTK of Filing Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of MYGN, TME, and OSTK. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.



Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN)

CLASS PERIOD: 09/2/2016-08/13/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: November 26, 2019

Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) GeneSight lacked evidence or information sufficient to support the tests in their current form, including their purported benefits; (ii) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had requested changes to GeneSight and questioned the validity of the tests purported benefits; (iii) Myriad had been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding the FDA’s requested changes to GeneSight; (iv) Myriad’s acquisition of Counsyl and thereby, Foresight caused the Company to incur the risk of suffering from lower reimbursement for its expanded carrier screening tests, which had the potential to, and actually did, materialize into a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME)

CLASS PERIOD: 12/12/2018-08/26/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: November 25, 2019

Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tencent Music's exclusive licensing arrangements with major record labels were anticompetitive; (ii) consequently, sublicensing such content from Tencent Music was unreasonably expensive, in violation of Chinese antimonopoly laws; (iii) these anticompetitive efforts were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK)

CLASS PERIOD: 05/09/2019-09/23/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: November 26, 2019

Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) that the Defendants had engineered the tZERO offering as revenge upon short sellers and tried to create a short squeeze by offering a digital token dividend that would not be registered and could not be resold for at least 6 months; and (ii) that there were substantial risks to this plan; (iii) that Overstock’s incredibly high Directors & Officers insurance rates and other problems were causing the Company to miss earnings projections for the year.

