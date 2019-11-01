Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Update on its New Trading Name and Trading Symbol

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, TX, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink: TOMI) announced today that the company has had an unexpected delay in changing its Company Name and Trading Symbol with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”).



Although the Company received approval for a new Trading Name and Trading Symbol, a corporate filing was made through an improper channel at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”), which is forcing the Company to re-file its application through OTC Corporate Actions at FINRA.

Due to this unforeseen circumstance, the Trading Name and Trading Symbol has not officially changed, and management has been working directly with OTC Corporate Actions to get this change in effect as soon as possible.

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc., states, “I sincerely apologize to all of our shareholders as this Symbol and Name change was something our entire team has been looking forward to for quite some time. We are working directly with FINRA to get this resolved and changed as fast as humanly possible. We fully understand what needs to be done for this change to go into effect and our team will remain working hard on all of our divisions while this takes place.”

About Golden Triangle Ventures

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment and Technology sectors. The Company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. In addition, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this company aims to do business in. For short updates on the Company, please follow the Company Twitter account at @GTV_Inc

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Texas Oil & Minerals, Inc. does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

3430 East Russell Road

Suite 301-18

Las Vegas, NV 89120

1-800-916-5882



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.