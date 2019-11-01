Bobit Announces America’s Bus & Coach Expo, A New Leading Event in the Transportation Industry

/EIN News/ -- TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bobit Business Media, a leading transportation B2B media provider, is pleased to announce two of its premier trade shows, BusCon and LCT East, will join forces in 2020 to create a ground-breaking event that crosses lanes within the transportation industry. The new event, America’s Bus & Coach Expo, will take place November 15-17, 2020, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia, PA.

BusCon, which launched in 1995 and is hosted by METRO magazine, is one of the largest bus and bus equipment shows in the United States with more than 1,050 attendees this year. BusCon covers a diverse range of business operations, from public transit, shuttle services and tours and charters. LCT Magazine’s LCT East has offered education and networking opportunities to those in the luxury transportation and coach industries since 2013.

“Bringing these two powerhouses together makes sense not only for our vendors, but for the attendees of both shows,” said Richard Rivera, CEO of Bobit Business Media. “Here at Bobit we are all about adapting to our changing markets, and this is a reflection of the changes happening in the luxury transportation and motorcoach industries. We are committed to keeping the same education and networking opportunities available to attendees - you’ll be able to go as niche or as broad as you’d like depending on your business’s needs.”

METRO Magazine’s Publisher James Blue is confident past attendees of both shows will benefit from the merging. “Combining these two events opens the doors for endless possibilities,” said Blue. “As our industries change, it’s imperative we do not try to tackle those changes in a silo, but rather open ourselves up to learn from and partner with those in adjacent markets. For us, it just so happened that we already have that partnership in place with LCT Magazine and we will work together to ensure this new event is bigger and better than anything Bobit has ever done before.”

The merging of the two established trade shows for 2020 sparks a new era of learning and connecting which closely ties into the newly formed Global Ground Transportation Institute (GGTI) and its mission to connect and unite all segments of ground transportation through education and networking. Because of this alignment with the GGTI mission, GGTI will be assisting the new mega show’s education tracks.

LCT Magazine’s International LCT Show is taking place at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas from February 16-19, 2020. Registration for that event is now open .

