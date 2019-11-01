Liquid Biopsy Market Projections to 2024 with Analysis on Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Guardant Health & Qiagen

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Analysis By Biomarkers (C-Tumor Cells, C-Tumor DNA, Vesicles), Cancer Type, By Product (Instruments, Reagents), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this research report, the Liquid Biopsy was valued at USD 899.55 million for the year 2018.



Over the recent years, Liquid Biopsy has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of growing focus on immunotherapy to cure cancer and shifting trend towards precision medicine along with high per capita healthcare expenditure and rapid adoption of novel diagnostic test by oncologist. Further, rising awareness for the early detection of cancer and sharp rise in its incidences have contributed to the growth rate of Liquid Biopsy Market.



Among the Circulating Biomarker, Ct- DNA is the most used biomarker for the diagnosis in pre and post cancerous stage, as it provides more comprehensive overview of the tumor genomic status. Ongoing research and clinical trials suggest that exosomes and nucleosomes, will provide more efficient diagnostic results and hence market will be growing in the forecast period.



In the forecast period, continuous research and development by private manufacturers, government organizations and designated government labs along with growing number of clinical trials in liquid biopsy is anticipated to provide momentum to the market growth. However, generation of revenue from the liquid biopsy is dependent upon the interest of third party payers, hindering the market growth.



Scope of the Report



Global Liquid Biopsy Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Liquid Biopsy Market: Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Cancer Type: Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Others

Analysis By Circulating Biomarker: CTC, ct-DNA, Vesicles

Analysis By Product Type: Reagents, Instruments

Regional Liquid Biopsy Markets - North America, Europe, APAC, RoW (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Liquid Biopsy Market: Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Cancer Type: Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Others

Analysis By Circulating Biomarker: CTC, ct-DNA, Vesicles

Analysis By Product Type: Reagents, Instruments

Country Analysis - U.S., Germany, France, Japan (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Liquid Biopsy Market: Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Cancer Type: Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Others

Analysis By Circulating Biomarker: CTC, ct-DNA, Vesicles

Analysis By Product Type: Reagents, Instruments

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Investment & Partnerships

Product Analysis

Market Dynamics - Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Company Analysis - Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Guardant Health, Qiagen

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Liquid Biopsy Market: Product Outlook



5. Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Growth and Forecast (2017-2024)



6. Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size, By Cancer Type: Breakdown (%)

6.2 Global Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market, By Value (2017-2024)

6.3 Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market, By Value (2017-2024)

6.4 Global Colorectal Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market, By Value (2017-2024)

6.5 Global Prostate Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market, By Value (2017-2024)

6.6 Global Others Liquid Biopsy Market, By Value (2017-2024)

6.7 Market Attractiveness of Global Liquid Biopsy Market - By Cancer Type

6.8 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size, By Circulating Biomarker: Breakdown (%)

6.9 Global CTC Liquid Biopsy Market, By Value (2017-2024)

6.10 Global ct-DNA Liquid Biopsy Market, By Value (2017-2024)

6.11 Global Vesicle Liquid Biopsy Market, By Value (2017-2024)

6.12 Market Attractiveness of Global Liquid Biopsy Market - By Circulating Biomarker

6.13 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size, By Product Type: Breakdown (%)

6.14 Global Reagent Liquid Biopsy Market, By Value (2017-2024)

6.15 Global Instrument Liquid Biopsy Market, By Value (2017-2024)



7. Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size, By Region: Breakdown (%)

7.1.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size, By Region, 2024 (%)

7.2 North America Liquid Biopsy Market: Growth and Forecast

7.3 North America Liquid Biopsy Market: Country Analysis (U.S)

7.4 Europe Liquid Biopsy Market: Growth and Forecast

7.5 Europe Liquid Biopsy Market: Country Analysis (Germany, France)

7.6 APAC Liquid Biopsy Market: Growth and Forecast

7.7 APAC Liquid Biopsy Market: Country Analysis (Japan)

7.8 RoW Liquid Biopsy Market: Growth and Forecast



8. Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market share of Leading Global Companies

8.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Investments and Partnerships

8.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Product Analysis



9. Global Liquid Biopsy Market Dynamics

9.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Drivers

9.1.1 Rising Incidence of Cancer

9.1.2 Growing Focus on Immunotherapy to Cure Cancer

9.1.3 Growing Government Expenditure in Cancer Research

9.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Restraints

9.2.1 Technology is Dependent Upon the Interest Shown by Third Party Payers

9.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Trend

9.3.1 Adoption of Precision Medicine for Curing Cancer

9.3.2 Early Detection of Cancer



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Guardant Health

13.2 Roche Diagnostics

13.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

13.4 Qiagen



