Fitch Ratings Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Ratings at “BBB” with a “Stable” Outlook

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DCOM), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced that Fitch Ratings, in a report dated November 1st, affirmed its investment grade ratings for the Company and the Bank and maintained its Rating Outlook at “Stable”.



Kenneth J. Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to continue to receive a favorable rating from Fitch Ratings. We remain highly focused on growing relationship-based loans and deposits as we continue to transform our business model from that of a monoline thrift into the pre-eminent Metro New York community commercial bank.”

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

The Company had $6.43 billion in consolidated assets as of September 30, 2019. The Bank was founded in 1864, is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and currently has twenty-nine retail branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County and Suffolk County, New York. Visit www.dime.com for more information on the Company and the Bank.

Contact: Avinash Reddy

Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

718-782-6200 extension 5909



