Taiwan Connected Consumer Survey 2018: Mobile Customer & Fixed Broadband Satisfaction, TV & Video Consumption, OTT & Digital Services

This report focuses on aspects of the author's Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behavior, preferences, and plans of online consumers in Taiwan.



This report:

Identifies the drivers of mobile and fixed customer experience

Identifies the key factors that influence consumers' intention to churn from mobile and fixed services

Provides Net Promoter Scores (NPSs) for mobile, fixed and pay-TV operators in Taiwan

Provides an analysis of the video content consumption habits in Taiwan

Identifies the most successful OTT communication apps and digital services in Taiwan

Survey Data Coverage



The fieldwork was conducted between July and September 2018. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the internet-using population in the region. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. We sampled 1,000 respondents.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary & Recommendations

Mobile Customer Satisfaction & Churn

Fixed Broadband Satisfaction & Churn

TV & Video Consumption

OTT & Digital Services

Methodology & Panel Information

