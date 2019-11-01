Taiwan Connected Consumer Survey 2018: Mobile Customer & Fixed Broadband Satisfaction, TV & Video Consumption, OTT & Digital Services
This report focuses on aspects of the author's Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behavior, preferences, and plans of online consumers in Taiwan.
This report:
- Identifies the drivers of mobile and fixed customer experience
- Identifies the key factors that influence consumers' intention to churn from mobile and fixed services
- Provides Net Promoter Scores (NPSs) for mobile, fixed and pay-TV operators in Taiwan
- Provides an analysis of the video content consumption habits in Taiwan
- Identifies the most successful OTT communication apps and digital services in Taiwan
Survey Data Coverage
The fieldwork was conducted between July and September 2018. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the internet-using population in the region. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. We sampled 1,000 respondents.
Key Topics Covered
- Executive Summary & Recommendations
- Mobile Customer Satisfaction & Churn
- Fixed Broadband Satisfaction & Churn
- TV & Video Consumption
- OTT & Digital Services
- Methodology & Panel Information
