2019 Middle Eastern & African Architectural Coatings Market Report with Historic & Future Projections, 2011-2023

Top-line Country Data

Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2023)

Prices and market values in EUR and USD (2017 and 2018)

Regional Aggregated Data

Chemistry breakdown: Pure acrylic, alkyds, vinyl/styrene/VAE, polyurethane, epoxy, others (2011-2023)

Technology breakdown: Water-based, solvent-based (2011-2023)

Market shares by company in volume (2017 and 2018)

Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology and paint type in EUR and USD (2017 and 2018)

End use: Residential new build, residential renovation/maintenance/improvement, non-residential (2011-2023)

Paint type: Wall emulsions, primers/undercoats, metal coatings, wood coatings, others (2011-2023)

Application: Interior, exterior (2011-2023)

Paint grade: Economy, medium, premium (2011-2023)

Gloss levels: Gloss, semi-gloss, matt (2011-2023)

Paint composition: Binder/resin, additives, solvents, pigments/fillers/extenders (2011-2023)

Key Topics Covered



Foreword - Architectural Coatings



MEA Architectural Coatings Market

Market Overview

Africa & Middle East: Trends and Forecasts

Africa: Trends and Forecasts by Country

Middle East: Trends and Forecasts by Country

Africa & Middle East: Prices and Market Values

Africa: Detailed Prices and Values

Middle East: Detailed Prices and Values

Prices and Values by Application System

Prices and Values by Resin Type

Prices and Values by Paint Type

End Use: Historical and Forecasts

Application System: Historical and Forecasts

Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

Paint Type: Historical and Forecasts

Paint Composition: Historical and Forecasts

Gloss Levels: Historical and Forecasts

Interior/Exterior: Historical and Forecasts

Paint Grade: Historical and Forecasts

Market Shares: Architectural Coatings

Distribution: Architectural Coatings

Countries Covered



Algeria

Bahrain

Cameroon

Egypt

Ethiopia

Gabon

Ghana

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Ivory Coast

Jordan

Kenya

Kuwait

Lebanon

Libya

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

South Africa

Tanzania

Tunisia

UAE

Uganda

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe

