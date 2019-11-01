There were 681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,185 in the last 365 days.

2019 Middle Eastern & African Architectural Coatings Market Report with Historic & Future Projections, 2011-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Architectural Coatings 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Top-line Country Data

  • Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2023)
  • Prices and market values in EUR and USD (2017 and 2018)

Regional Aggregated Data

  • Chemistry breakdown: Pure acrylic, alkyds, vinyl/styrene/VAE, polyurethane, epoxy, others (2011-2023)
  • Technology breakdown: Water-based, solvent-based (2011-2023)
  • Market shares by company in volume (2017 and 2018)
  • Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology and paint type in EUR and USD (2017 and 2018)
  • End use: Residential new build, residential renovation/maintenance/improvement, non-residential (2011-2023)
  • Paint type: Wall emulsions, primers/undercoats, metal coatings, wood coatings, others (2011-2023)
  • Application: Interior, exterior (2011-2023)
  • Paint grade: Economy, medium, premium (2011-2023)
  • Gloss levels: Gloss, semi-gloss, matt (2011-2023)
  • Paint composition: Binder/resin, additives, solvents, pigments/fillers/extenders (2011-2023)

Key Topics Covered

Foreword - Architectural Coatings

MEA Architectural Coatings Market

  • Market Overview
  • Africa & Middle East: Trends and Forecasts
  • Africa: Trends and Forecasts by Country
  • Middle East: Trends and Forecasts by Country
  • Africa & Middle East: Prices and Market Values
  • Africa: Detailed Prices and Values
  • Middle East: Detailed Prices and Values
  • Prices and Values by Application System
  • Prices and Values by Resin Type
  • Prices and Values by Paint Type
  • End Use: Historical and Forecasts
  • Application System: Historical and Forecasts
  • Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts
  • Paint Type: Historical and Forecasts
  • Paint Composition: Historical and Forecasts
  • Gloss Levels: Historical and Forecasts
  • Interior/Exterior: Historical and Forecasts
  • Paint Grade: Historical and Forecasts
  • Market Shares: Architectural Coatings
  • Distribution: Architectural Coatings

Countries Covered

  • Algeria
  • Bahrain
  • Cameroon
  • Egypt
  • Ethiopia
  • Gabon
  • Ghana
  • Iran
  • Iraq
  • Israel
  • Ivory Coast
  • Jordan
  • Kenya
  • Kuwait
  • Lebanon
  • Libya
  • Morocco
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Nigeria
  • Oman
  • Qatar
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Senegal
  • South Africa
  • Tanzania
  • Tunisia
  • UAE
  • Uganda
  • Yemen
  • Zambia
  • Zimbabwe

