Worldwide Architectural Coatings Markets, 2011-2019 & 2023F - Market Values & Volumes, Prices, Applications, End-uses & Shares by Company

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Architectural Coatings Market Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Top-line Country Data

Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2023)

Prices and market values in EUR and USD (2017 and 2018)

Regional Aggregated Data

Chemistry breakdown: Pure acrylic, alkyds, vinyl/styrene/VAE, polyurethane, epoxy, others (2011-2023)

Technology breakdown: Water-based, solvent-based (2011-2023)

Market shares by company in volume (2017 and 2018)

Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology and paint type in EUR and USD (2017 and 2018)

End use: Residential new build, residential renovation/maintenance/improvement, non-residential (2011-2023)

Paint type: Wall emulsions, primers/undercoats, metal coatings, wood coatings, others (2011-2023)

Application: Interior, exterior (2011-2023)

Paint grade: Economy, medium, premium (2011-2023)

Gloss levels: Gloss, semi-gloss, matt (2011-2023)

Paint composition: Binder/resin, additives, solvents, pigments/fillers/extenders (2011-2023)

Key Topics Covered



Foreword - Architectural Coatings



European Architectural Coatings Market



Market Overview

Europe: Trends and Forecasts

Central Europe: Trends and Forecasts by Country

Eastern Europe: Trends and Forecasts by Country

Western Europe: Trends and Forecasts by Country

Europe: Prices and Market Values

Central Europe: Detailed Prices and Values

Eastern Europe: Detailed Prices and Values

Western Europe: Detailed Prices and Values

Prices and Values by Application System

Prices and Values by Resin Type

Prices and Values by Paint Type

End-Use: Historical and Forecasts

Application System: Historical and Forecasts

Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

Paint Type: Historical and Forecasts

Paint Composition: Historical and Forecasts

Gloss Levels: Historical and Forecasts

Interior/Exterior: Historical and Forecasts

Paint Grade: Historical and Forecasts

Market Shares: Architectural Coatings

Distribution: Architectural Coatings

MEA Architectural Coatings Market

Market Overview

Africa & Middle East: Trends and Forecasts

Africa: Trends and Forecasts by Country

Middle East: Trends and Forecasts by Country

Africa & Middle East: Prices and Market Values

Africa: Detailed Prices and Values

Middle East: Detailed Prices and Values

Prices and Values by Application System

Prices and Values by Resin Type

Prices and Values by Paint Type

End Use: Historical and Forecasts

Application System: Historical and Forecasts

Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

Paint Type: Historical and Forecasts

Paint Composition: Historical and Forecasts

Gloss Levels: Historical and Forecasts

Interior/Exterior: Historical and Forecasts

Paint Grade: Historical and Forecasts

Market Shares: Architectural Coatings

Distribution: Architectural Coatings

APAC Architectural Coatings Market

Market Overview

Asia Pacific: Trends and Forecasts

Asia: Trends and Forecasts by Country

Central Asia: Trends and Forecasts by Country

Asia Pacific: Prices and Market Values

Asia: Detailed Prices and Values

Central Asia: Detailed Prices and Values

Prices and Values by Application System

Prices and Values by Resin Type

Prices and Values by Paint Type

End-Use: Historical and Forecasts

Application System: Historical and Forecasts

Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

Paint Type: Historical and Forecasts

Paint Composition: Historical and Forecasts

Gloss Levels: Historical and Forecasts

Interior/Exterior: Historical and Forecasts

Paint Grade: Historical and Forecasts

Market Shares: Architectural Coatings

Distribution: Architectural Coatings

Americas Architectural Coatings Market

Market Overview

Americas: Trends and Forecasts

Caribbean: Trends and Forecasts by Country

Central America: Trends and Forecasts by Country

North America: Trends and Forecasts by Country

South America: Trends and Forecasts by Country

Americas: Prices and Market Values

Caribbean: Prices and Market Values

Central America: Prices and Market Values

North America: Prices and Market Values

South America: Prices and Market Values

Prices and Values by Application System

Prices and Values by Resin Type

Prices and Values by Paint Type

End Use: Historical and Forecasts

Application System: Historical and Forecasts

Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

Paint Type: Historical and Forecasts

Paint Composition: Historical and Forecasts

Gloss Levels: Historical and Forecasts

Interior/Exterior: Historical and Forecasts

Paint Grade: Historical and Forecasts

Market Shares: Architectural Coatings

Distribution: Architectural Coatings

