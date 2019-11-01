When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: November 01, 2019 FDA Publish Date: November 01, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description E. coli O26 Company Name: King Arthur Flour, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Unbleached All-Purpose Flour

King Arthur Flour, Inc. was notified by ADM Milling Co. that three additional product lot codes of Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 5 lb. were omitted from the original data they provided for the press release on October 3, 2019. The additional lot codes and their corresponding “Best Used By” dates are listed below:

Best Used by Date 12/09/19: Lot codes L18A09A & L18A09C

Best Used by Date 01/08/20: Lot code A19A08A

This new information only applies to “Best Used By” dates already disclosed in the prior release. No additional Best Used By dates are introduced as a result of these three updated lot codes.

As stated in the prior release, we have undertaken this voluntary recall because of the potential presence of E. coli 026.

King Arthur Flour has not received any confirmed reports of illnesses to date related to this product.

Consumers who have any of these affected products should throw them away and may submit a claim for a refund or replacement at kingarthurflour.com/voluntaryrecall, or by calling our King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline at 866-797-9178.

Consumer safety is our top priority. Consumers are reminded to wash their hands, work surfaces, and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw dough products or flour, and to never eat raw dough or batter. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) warns consumers to not consume raw products made with flour. E. coli O26 is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing, or boiling products made with flour. For more information, refer to the following: https://www.cdc.gov/features/no-raw-dough/index.html.

Bakers have trusted King Arthur Flour products in their kitchens for over 225 years. We remain committed to providing our consumers safe and superior products.

This information can be found online at kingarthurflour.com/voluntaryrecall. Consumers with any questions regarding this recall or King Arthur Flour products are encouraged to call the King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline at 866-797-9178.

