LoginRadius Again Lauded as CIAM Leader by Research Firm KuppingerCole

Identity research firm recognizes LoginRadius as global overall CIAM leader in September 2019 Leadership Compass

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoginRadius , a global provider of cloud-based customer identity and access management (CIAM), today announced it has been recognized as an “Overall Leader” in CIAM by respected research analyst John Tolbert and his team at KuppingerCole Analysts.KuppingerCole is an independent analyst organization specializing in Information Security, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Governance (IAG), Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) and all areas of Digital Transformation.LoginRadius scored highly across the board in all categories considered by the researchers at KuppingerCole, with particular kudos to LoginRadius’ leadership in the Product category, scoring the company as one of the top five overall, among dozens of competitors offering CIAM products and services.According to KuppingerCole Principal Analyst John Tolbert, “LoginRadius’ service is global and is also highly scalable. Overall, LoginRadius continues to increase its CIAM market share and deserves evaluation in consumer authentication RFPs.”Tolbert ranked LoginRadius as a Positive or Strong Positive in all four categories of analysis: Innovativeness, Financial Strength, Market Position, and Ecosystem. KuppingerCole also recognized LoginRadius’ strong positive growth as a market leader. The full report has been made available via LoginRadius here “We are pleased that our team is making great strides within the CIAM market, and delighted to have earned the approval of analysts including KuppingerCole,” said Rakesh Soni, co-founder & CEO of LoginRadius, “We look forward to continuing to over-deliver on expectations and will strive to ensure top-tier status in both vision and execution as we grow.”LoginRadius is unique in the CIAM marketplace in that it is largely SaaS-based, and completely focused on CIAM. This specialization is seen as a key advantage in handling the exceptional demands of high-growth online services with LoginRadius’ historical 100% availability. The company has challenged itself to meet the highest security standards possible, combined with the best customer and developer experience -- and this has been recognized industry-wide, including in this latest Leadership Compass.About LoginRadiusLoginRadius secures more than one billion digital identities for thousands of global businesses and governments, and has been named an industry leader in customer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, Forrester, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. LoginRadius is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, and India. For more information visit loginradius.com or follow @loginradius on twitter.



