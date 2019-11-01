The Live Game Broadcasting Market in China, Forecast to 2023 - Rising Smartphone & Internet Penetration Sparks Massive Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Game Live Broadcasting Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China game live broadcasting market has shown rising trends over the years 2014-2018, and anticipations are made that the market would grow at a rapid pace in the next four years i.e. 2019 to 2023.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of China's live broadcasting market by value, and market share by segments.

The report also encompasses the China game live market by value and market share by the monthly average user and average revenue per user.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.

Growth of the China live game broadcasting has forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Growth in the market would be primarily driven by rising smartphone as well as internet penetration, growing literacy rate, increase in disposable income, growing urbanization rate, rising demand for e-sports, etc. Latency and reliability issues, transmission signal issues, regulation constrain are some of the major restrains in the growth of the market. While the market follows some trends, which include artificial intelligence, live video streaming, cloud gaming, and virtual reality.



Over the past few years, the game live broadcasting has seen the rise of dominant market leaders in the space. The competition in the China live game broadcasting market is dominated by the big players, Tencent, Huya, Douyo International, Kuaishou Technology. Company profiling of these major players has also been provided in the report with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 E-Sports: An Overview

2.2 Live Broadcasting: An Overview

2.2.1 Introduction

2.2.2 Live Broadcasting Segments

2.3 Game Live Broadcasting Segmentation

2.3.1 Game Live Broadcasting by Offering

2.3.2 Game Live Broadcasting by Solution

2.4 Game Live Broadcasting Process



3. China Market Analysis

3.1 China Live Broadcasting Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 China Live Broadcasting Market by Value

3.1.2 China Live Broadcasting Market by Segments (Show-Room Live Broadcasting and Game Live Broadcasting)

3.1.3 China Show-Room Live Broadcasting Market by Value

3.2 China Live Game Broadcasting Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 China Game Live Broadcasting Market by Value

3.2.2 China Game Live Broadcasting Market by Monthly Average User (MAU)

3.2.3 China Game Live Broadcasting Market by Average Revenue Per User



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Penetration of Internet Users

4.1.2 Rising Smartphone Users

4.1.3 Increasing Urbanization Rate

4.1.4 Increase in Disposable Income

4.1.5 Higher Literacy Rate

4.1.6 Growth of E-sports Audience

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Latency and Reliability Issues

4.2.2 Transmission Signal Issues

4.2.3 Regulations Constrain

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

4.3.2 Live Video Streaming

4.3.3 Cloud Gaming

4.3.4 Virtual Reality



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 China Game Live Broadcasting Market: A Financial Comparison

5.2 China Game Live Broadcasting Market Players by Research and Development

5.3 China Game Live Broadcasting Market Volume by Players



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Tencent Holdings Limited

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategy

6.2 Huya Inc.

6.3 Douyo International Holdings Limited

6.4 Kuaishou Technology Co. Ltd.



