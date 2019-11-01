Architectural Coatings Markets in the Americas, 2011-2019 & 2023 - Market Values & Volumes, Prices, Applications & End-uses

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Americas Architectural Coatings Market Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Top-line Country Data

Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2023)

Prices and market values in EUR and USD (2017 and 2018)

Regional Aggregated Data

Chemistry breakdown: Pure acrylic, alkyds, vinyl/styrene/VAE, polyurethane, epoxy, others (2011-2023)

Technology breakdown: Water-based, solvent-based (2011-2023)

Market shares by company in volume (2017 and 2018)

Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology and paint type in EUR and USD (2017 and 2018)

End-use: Residential new build, residential renovation/maintenance/improvement, non-residential (2011-2023)

Paint type: Wall emulsions, primers/undercoats, metal coatings, wood coatings, others (2011-2023)

Application: Interior, exterior (2011-2023)

Paint grade: Economy, medium, premium (2011-2023)

Gloss levels: Gloss, semi-gloss, matt (2011-2023)

Paint composition: Binder/resin, additives, solvents, pigments/fillers/extenders (2011-2023)

Key Topics Covered



Foreword - Architectural Coatings



Americas Architectural Coatings Market

Market Overview

Americas: Trends and Forecasts

Caribbean: Trends and Forecasts by Country

Central America: Trends and Forecasts by Country

North America: Trends and Forecasts by Country

South America: Trends and Forecasts by Country

Americas: Prices and Market Values

Caribbean: Prices and Market Values

Central America: Prices and Market Values

North America: Prices and Market Values

South America: Prices and Market Values

Prices and Values by Application System

Prices and Values by Resin Type

Prices and Values by Paint Type

End-use: Historical and Forecasts

Application System: Historical and Forecasts

Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

Paint Type: Historical and Forecasts

Paint Composition: Historical and Forecasts

Gloss Levels: Historical and Forecasts

Interior/Exterior: Historical and Forecasts

Paint Grade: Historical and Forecasts

Market Shares: Architectural Coatings

Distribution: Architectural Coatings

Countries Covered



Argentina

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Bolivia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Guatemala

Haiti

Honduras

Jamaica

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Puerto Rico

Trinidad and Tobago

Uruguay

USA

Venezuela

