Biosimilars Decision-Makers Gathering at C5's Global Legal & Regulatory Summit on Biosimilars December 3-4 in Munich

Global Legal and Regulatory Summit On Biosimilars December 3–4, 2019 Westin Grand Munich, Munich

C5's Global Legal and Regulatory Summit on Biosimilars will provide legal, regulatory and commercial perspectives on the international biosimilars marketplace.

LONDON, U.K., November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C5 is pleased to announce that Lindsey Kent, Assistant General Patent Counsel at Eli Lilly, and Alexandra Moulson, Head Strategy, Portfolio and Program Management at PolPharma Biologics will be co-chairing its inaugural Global Legal and Regulatory Summit on Biosimilars taking place in Munich on 3 - 4th December. Join us to be part of an interactive discussions that will enable you to develop a holistic legal and regulatory strategy for maximizing commercial results for your organization or clients.

The Global Biosimilars market is expected to grow robustly. A significant number of blockbuster biologic drugs are scheduled to lose patent protection within the next few years, thus creating new opportunity for the entrance of biosimilar drugs across the continent. Market watchers anticipate that Europe in particular will experience record growth in this area.

In a recent statement, Ms. Moulson explained the value of this event and why it is important to the biosimilar stakeholders in Europe, the U.S. and worldwide. See https://www.c5-online.com/global-summit-biosimilars/speakers/alexandra-moulson/

C5's Global Legal and Regulatory Summit on Biosimilars will provide you the opportunity to gain first-hand insights into the latest trends, strategies, and challenges facing leading biosimilar stakeholders across the continent – and even around the globe. Attend and meet global industry stakeholders and decision makers, including representatives from:

Abbott Laboratories | Alexion Pharma GmbH | Amgen | Biocon Research Limited | Eli Lilly | Fresenius Kabi | Formycon AG | Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | PolPharma Biologics| UCB Biopharma

Also featuring alumni of Novartis, Teva, Sandoz and many more!

There will also be an exclusive opportunity to hear directly from governmental authorities from Europe and the US with the German Patent and Trade Mark Office, and the US Food and Drug Administration.

Meet all the speakers and view the agenda at https://www.c5-online.com/global-summit-biosimilars/

Registration is now open with best rates available until 8th November.



