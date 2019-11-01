ABT WINS AWARD TO HELP MANAGE HEALTH CARE COSTS FOR CMS AND PATIENTS

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Md., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will give Abt the opportunity to continue addressing the cost and quality of health care through activities ranging from program technical assistance and implementation to evaluation.

As one of the awardees for CMS’ Research, Measurement, Assessment, Design, and Analysis (RMADA2) master contract, Abt will be able to bid on task orders to support the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation Center by developing, implementing and evaluating new health care delivery and payment models. The task orders under the five year RMADA2 master contract have a combined $5 billion dollar ceiling value.

“RMADA2 brings more of Abt’s expertise to CMS,” said Christopher Spera, Ph.D., division vice president, health and environment. “From evaluation to implementation, we’ll help CMS use data to support decision-making in pursuit of new ways to lower costs and improve Americans’ health care.”

###

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is an engine for social impact, dedicated to moving people from vulnerability to security. Harnessing the power of data and our experts’ insights, we provide research, consulting and technical services globally in the areas of health, environmental and social policy, technology and international development. http://www.abtassociates.com

Eric Tischler Abt Associates eric_tischler@abtassoc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.