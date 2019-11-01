Global Automotive LiDAR Sensor Market, Forecast to 2030 - Market Projected to be Worth $13.93 Billion by 2030

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive LiDAR Sensor Market: World Market Review By Vehicle Type, By Technology: Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Automotive LiDAR market is expected to value at USD 13,931 Million and Global shipment is expected to reach by 23,945 thousand units by the year 2030.



This report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Automotive LiDAR market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Globally, the market for Automotive LiDAR Sensors will likely to grow on a swift pace on the back of escalating production of ADAS cars and testing of Autonomous cars in major economies of the world such as China, Germany, US, Japan, South Korea, France among others and growing awareness regarding increasing road fatalities with sensor manufacturers stressing upon providing convenience, safety and security to drivers and passengers.



Additionally, huge investments in research and development of vehicle intelligence and autonomy is expanding phenomenally across the global automotive sector.



Scope of the Report



Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2030)

Analysis by Vehicle Type - Autonomous Cars, ADAS Cars

Analysis by Technology - Mechanical LiDAR-Small form factor, Mechanical LiDAR-Large form factor, Solid State, MEMS, Flash LiDAR

Competitive Landscape - Competitive Analysis, Merger & Acquisitions

Country Analysis - Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market - United States, Germany, China, and Japan (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2030

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Company Analysis - Velodyne, Teledyne Optech, Trimble Inc, Leddar Tech, LeiShen Intelligent Sensor Co, AEye (former US LADAR), Argo AI, Blackmore, Benewake, Cepton Technologies, Espros Photonics Corp, Excelitas Technologies, Fastree 3D

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Automotive LiDAR Industry Overview

3.1 LiDAR Sensor's Principle & Components

3.2 Potential OEMs for LiDAR Sensor

3.3 Automotive LiDAR Sensor Ecosystem



4. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensor Market: An Analysis

4.1 Global Automotive LiDAR Sensor Market (USD Million) : Year 2017-2030

4.2 Global Automotive LiDAR Sensor Shipment (Thousand Units) : Year 2017-2030

4.3 Global Automotive LiDAR Sensor Market : Segment Analysis

4.3.1 Global Automotive LiDAR Sensor Market (USD Million) : By Vehicle Type (Autonomous Cars, ADAS Cars)

4.3.2 Global Automotive LiDAR Sensor Shipment (Thousand Units) : By Vehicle Type (Autonomous Cars, ADAS Cars)

4.3.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Automotive LiDAR Sensor Market - By Vehicle Type (Year-2030)

4.3.4 Global Automotive LiDAR Sensor Market (USD Million) : By Technology Type (Mechanical LiDAR-Small Form Factor, Mechanical LiDAR-Large Form Factor, Solid State-MEMS-Flash LiDAR)

4.3.5 Global Automotive LiDAR Sensor Shipment (Thousand Units) : By Technology Type (Mechanical LiDAR, Solid State-MEMS-Flash LiDAR)

4.4 Global Automotive LiDAR Sensor Market: Country Analysis

4.4.1 Global Automotive LiDAR Sensor Market : Country Share - Year 2018 & 2030

4.4.2 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Automotive LiDAR Sensor Market - By Country (Year-2030)

4.4.3 United States Automotive LiDAR Sensor Market (USD Million) : Year 2017-2030

4.4.4 Germany Automotive LiDAR Sensor Market (USD Million) : Year 2017-2030

4.4.5 China Automotive LiDAR Sensor Market (USD Million) : Year 2017-2030

4.4.6 Japan Automotive LiDAR Sensor Market (USD Million) : Year 2017-2030

4.4.7 Rest of the World Automotive LiDAR Sensor Market (USD Million) : Year 2017-2030



5. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensor: Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Trends

5.3 Market Restraints



6. Global Automotive LiDAR Sensor: Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Positions of LiDAR Sensor Vendors

6.2 Merger & Acquisition Analysis

6.3 SWOT Analysis



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Teledyne Optech

7.2 Trimble Inc.

7.3 Velodyne

7.4 Leddar Tech

7.5 LeiShen Intelligent Sensor Co.

7.6 AEye (former US LADAR)

7.7 Argo AI

7.8 Blackmore

7.9 Benewake

7.10 Cepton Technologies

7.11 Espros Photonics Corp

7.12 Excelitas Technologies

7.13 Fastree 3D



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/80zvjp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.