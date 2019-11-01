Indonesia Plastic Pipes & Fittings Market Report, 2012-2019 & 2023 - Increase in Down-Stream Processing Capacity & Shift in Focus from PVC to PE Pipes

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Outlook to 2023 - By PVC, PE, ABS, PP, PVDF Pipes and By End User Application (Water Supply and Irrigation, Sewage, Mining, Cable Protection and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



At present, the Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market in Indonesia is in its growth stage. The existing market players are expanding and introducing new products, in addition to new foreign companies venturing into the market due to its growth potential. The market recorded a single digit CAGR from 2012-2018(P). The market is continuously expanding due to the heavy investments in infrastructural and agricultural projects by the public and the private sector.



In future, it is anticipated that Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market will increase at a positive single digit CAGR during the period 2018-2023E, driven by a surge in investments made by the government and the private sector in the infrastructure sector. The steadily rising population leads to a rise in demand for residential facilities that inevitably lead the demand for plastic pipes and fittings in Indonesia.

Market Segmentation



By Type of Plastic Pipes and Fittings



The most widely used plastic pipes are PVC pipes as they are light, durable, strong and immune to corrosion. Government projects such as the construction of Mass Rapid Transit and Flyover Roads has increased the demand for PVC pipes in the country. PE pipes require more technical knowledge and are not manufactured by all the companies. HDPE is the most commonly used PE pipes as they are widely used in water supply lines, sewage lines and others. The other types of pipes include Polypropylene, ABS and Polyvinylidene which are produced in small quantities and are generally used in the sewerage and drainage systems in the country.



By Types of PVC Pipes and Fittings

Unplasticized PVC pipes (uPVC) are the most commonly used PVC pipes as they are easy to install and provide the highest flow rate possible for transportation of liquids. CPVC pipes provide excellent temperature threshold and chemical resistance and have a moderate share in the market. PVC-O pipes are relatively new products but offer certain advantages such as greater energy efficiency and lower material needs compared to other PVC variants.



By Market Structure of PVC Pipes and Fittings

The market is primarily organized. Some of the leading manufacturers in the organized sector are PT Wahana Duta Jaya Rucika, Vinilon Group, Unilon and PT Langgeng Makmur Industri Tbk. Indonesia has a greater share of imports and majorly imports from China and Japan. The major export locations of the country are Japan and Republic of Korea.



By Types of PE Pipes and Fittings

HDPE pipes are the most commonly used PE pipes and are widely used in water supply and sewage lines. MDPE pipes have higher stress cracking resistance than HDPE pipes and are very stable at room temperature. The most commonly used pipe in electrical insulation is LDPE due to its electrical properties and strong resistance to various chemicals.



By End-use Applications

Plastic pipes and fittings in Indonesia are most commonly used for water supply and irrigation. PVC and PE types are commonly used for water supply and irrigation. Rising population and the awareness of sanitation and hygiene amongst the public have led to an increase in the demand for improvisation in sewerage and drainage systems. PVC pipes such as uPVC and CPVC are generally used for sewerage systems as they are light, ductile and easy to install. The types of pipes used for industrial and mining applications include CPVC and MDPE. For end-user applications such as cable protection, plastic pipes such as LDPE are used due to their excellent electrical properties.



Competition Landscape



Competition in the Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market is moderately fragmented with a presence of around 25-30 players. The market is predominantly organized with healthy competition between the domestic and the foreign players operating in the market. The companies establish their brand presence and expand their dealer network through marketing, promotion and interactions with end-user entities. Smaller companies operate in the market in the unorganized sector and do not have resources for large scale production and generally manufacture PVC products.



Companies Mentioned



GF Piping Systems Ltd.

Maspion Kencana

Pralon

PT Bangun Indopralon Sukses

PT Indopipe

PT Langgeng Makmur Industri Tbk.

PT Wahana Duta Jaya Rucika

Unilon

Vinilon Group

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview & Size

Market Segmentation

Competition Scenario

Future Outlook

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size and Modeling

Consolidated Research Approach

Market Sizing - Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Industry

Variables (Dependent)

Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model

Limitations

Final Conclusion

3. Stakeholders in Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Industry



4. Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Overview and Genesis



5. Value Chain Analysis For Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Industry

5.1. Manufacturing Process of PVC Plastic Pipes and Fittings in Indonesia

5.2. Manufacturing Process of PE Plastic Pipes and Fittings in Indonesia



6. Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Size, 2012-2018(P)



7. Market Segmentation of Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Industry

7.1. By Plastic Pipes & Fittings Types (PVC, PE, ABS, Polypropylene Pipes, Polyvinylidene Fluoride), 2018(P)

By Types of PVC Pipes (UPVC, CPVC and PVC-O), 2018(P)

By Market Structure of PVC Pipes, 2018(P)

By Types of PE Pipes (HDPE, MDPE, LDPE and LLDPE), 2018(P)

7.2. By End-Use Applications, 2018(P)



8. Trade Scenario in Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Industry

8.1. By Imports, (2012-2017)

8.2. By Exports, (2012-2017)



9. Factors Affecting Pricing of Plastic Pipe and Fitting Products in Indonesia



10. Trends and Developments in Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Industry

Rising Focus on Infrastructure

Investments in Water Supply Projects

Increasing Demand for Plastic Counterparts and Packaging

Increase in Down-Stream Processing Capacity

Shift in Focus from PVC to PE Pipes

Regional Establishment of Industries

11. Issues and Challenges in Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Industry

High Dependency on Imports

Rising Fuel Prices and Fluctuating Prices of PVC Resin

Presence of Lead in Plastic Pipes

Damage to the Environment

12. Decision Making Criteria For End Users in Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Industry



13. Regulatory Framework in Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market

13.1. International Organization for Standardization (ISO)

13.2. Indonesia National Standards (SNIs)

13.3. Laws Concerning Transportation of Gases

13.4. Environmental Laws

13.5. WHO Standards for Piping Systems



14. Porter's Forces Analysis of Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Industry



15. Competitive Scenario in Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Industry, 2017

Production Capacity of Players in Indonesia Plastic Pipes & Fittings Industry

Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Players in Indonesia Plastic Pipes & Fittings Industry

16. Company Profiles of Major Players in Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Industry

16.1. PT. Wahana Duta Jaya Rucika

16.2. Vinilon Group

16.3. Maspion Kencana

16.4. PT. Langgeng Makmur Industri Tbk.

16.5. Pralon

16.6. Unilon

16.7. Other Companies in Indonesia Plastic Pipes & Fittings Market



17. Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019E-2023E

17.1. Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Size, 2019E - 2023E

17.2. Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Segmentation, 2023E

By Types of Plastic Pipes, 2023E

By Types of Pipes (uPVC, CPVC, PVC-O)

By Types of Market Structure (Organised/unorganised)

By Types of PE Pipes, 2023E

17.3. By End User Application, 2023E



18. Analyst Recommendations for Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/we579v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.