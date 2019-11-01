Local Entrepreneur Brings Smartphone Repair Franchise to Oak Creek

uBreakiFix Fixes Anything with a Power Button at New Centennial Center Location

/EIN News/ -- OAK CREEK, Wis., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry-leading franchise uBreakiFix brings top-tier smartphone repair to Centennial Center with the opening of its newest location, uBreakiFix City Oak Creek . The new store opens Nov. 2 at noon and offers repair services for smartphones, tablets, computers, and other electronic devices at 8880 S. Howell Ave., Suite 300. The first 100 visitors on opening day will receive a free screen protector for their device.



While common device repairs include smartphones, tablets, and computers, uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, including drones, hoverboards, game consoles, and everything in between. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 6.9 million repairs at its more than 540 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

An authorized service provider for both Samsung and Google, uBreakiFix leads the industry in strategic partnerships, providing Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair service using genuine parts. For the customer, this means enjoying all the convenience of walk-in repair without risking their smartphone’s warranty or compromising features like water resistance. uBreakiFix’s repair technicians are professionally trained using manufacturer-grade tools, tests, and processes to return devices to like-new condition.

uBreakiFix Oak Creek is the second location for Katie Ryan Pluer, Shannon Lopez, and Kristen Pfeifer, who also own a store in Greenfield and plan to expand to Racine and Kenosha in the near future.

“We’re eager to support our community, and we love living in a place that is continuously growing toward an exciting future,” Pluer said. “Quick, reliable device repair is a necessity in today’s technology-driven society, and we look forward to bringing the highest quality repair services with the industry’s best customer experience to the people of Oak Creek.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. Together, they opened the first uBreakiFix storefront in Orlando, Florida, followed by 46 additional corporate locations over the next four years. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 540 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

In 2016, uBreakiFix announced its first authorized service partnership with Google; in 2017 Wetherill ranked among Forbes’s 30 Under 30 in Consumer Electronics; in 2018 uBreakiFix partnered with Samsung as an authorized service provider; and in 2019, the brand celebrated its 10th anniversary, 500th store opening and was acquired by global tech care company Asurion .

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Oak Creek and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define uBreakiFix experience.”

uBreakiFix Oak Creek is located at 8880 S. Howell Ave., Suite 300 and can be reached at: 414-617-1482. For more information and to view a service menu, visit https://ubreakifix.com/locations/oakcreek .

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix brand, leadership, and franchise model. For more information, visit http://www.ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Molly White

(404) 510-0491

molly@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9e51269-5d04-4f0f-9e33-b436d9452330

