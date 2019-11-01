Orange's Trial on ZTE's 5G Standalone Core Ahead of Network Deployments, 2019 Case Study

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Orange trialled ZTE's 5G standalone core ahead of network deployments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Orange Plans to Deploy 5G in Its Major Markets in 2020, but 5G Standalone Core will be Required to Deliver the Complex 5G Use Cases



Orange is present in 27 countries and it is challenged by its non-homogenous network function virtualisation (NFV) infrastructure implementations. It used the ZTE 5G standalone core trial to further its knowledge about virtual network function (VNF) integrations and on-boarding in order to understand the challenges, particularly when faced with non-homogenous NFVI platforms.

This case study provides:

An overview of Orange's growth challenges

An overview of Orange's business challenges and key drivers related to 5G networks

An analysis of why operators such as Orange are pursuing virtualisation

The reason why Orange's 5G standalone core deployments may be hampered

