CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midland IRA Announces New Account Discount Program for Veterans, Active Duty and First Responder Personnel

Midland IRA & 1031 has announced a new account discount promotion for Veterans, Active Duty Military and First Responders and their spouses across the United States in honor of First Responders Day October 29th and Veteran’s Day, November 11th. The account discount program is aimed at expanding Midland’s support of these brave men and women by offering a discount for any new account opened with an ID that verifies their service or employment.

Midland will waive the account set up fee and the first transaction fee for qualified men and women the entire month of November.

Qualified applicants can complete the online application at apply.midlandira.com using the promotional code ServiceTY. Applicants can open a Traditional, Roth or SEP IRA. To open a 401(k), call our office at 239.333.1032 and speak with a member of our sales team.

The Midland umbrella of companies is a leading custodial services provider focused on self-directed IRA accounts, 1031 exchanges and private fund custody services. In business since 1994, Midland is focused on providing clients with as many opportunities as possible to defer or eliminate taxes. With thousands of satisfied clients and billions of dollars in assets under administration, Midland possesses the experience and knowledge to assist clients with their financial goals.

For more information, visit www.midlandtrust.com or follow Midland IRA and 1031s on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.



